Trains around Amsterdam are not running now (for a long time).





No trains are running from Amsterdam this morning, reports rail manager ProRail. “Unfortunately, the IT fault at the Prorail Traffic Control Center has not yet been resolved.” What about the hell of the train running on the tracks since yesterday? Answer: “Looking at the coffee grounds.”

ProRail urges passengers not to come to Amsterdam and the surrounding area. “Because there are no trains running from Amsterdam this morning,” reports ProRail. “These passengers are advised to arrange alternative transport to go to school or work or, for example, to work at home.”

Grief with the trains: results for Utrecht Centraal

The fault occurred at the traffic control center in Amsterdam late yesterday afternoon and recovered briefly, but returned in the evening. As a result, no trains ran from Amsterdam and Schiphol Airport station for a large part of the evening and the whole night. Furthermore, due to disruption in Amsterdam, no train traffic was possible to and from Utrecht Central Station at night.

Night shelter was arranged in nearby Jaarbeer for about a hundred train passengers who were stranded overnight at Utrecht Central Station due to a train failure.

Visitors attend a Harry Styles concert

In Amsterdam, hundreds of spectators at a Harry Styles concert at the Johan Cruyff Arena had to wait hours after the concert for alternative transport home. Due to the lack of trains during that wait, they could go to Ziggo Dome.

Concert organizer MOJO called on people attending the Harry Styles concert to find other transportation to get back home. Johan Cruz Arena reported that those who have to wait for alternate transportation can go to Ziggo Dome.

At around 1 am, approximately five hundred concert goers were still waiting in the Ziggo Dome until they could go home. Around that time, several groups of people were sitting or standing in the street near Johan Cruyff Arena waiting for transportation home. There, at 01:00, it was estimated that there were also a few hundred people.

ns reaction about train hell and hashtags

“NS and ProRail are sorry that we couldn’t get many passengers home last night and they had to spend the night at the station. This is not what passengers should expect from us. Major fault reported by Dutch Railways this morning Which is also shutting down a large portion of train traffic today (the Harry Styles concert in 2018 had a very different reaction).

The company asks travelers not to commute into Amsterdam and the surrounding area, but to arrange alternative transport or work from home if possible. “We find all this extremely annoying for our passengers. This outage has a major impact on other parts of the country as well.

international trains Due to the fault, no international trains operate from Amsterdam, NS reports. According to a map on the site, this is related to train traffic for Brussels, Berlin and Frankfurt.

NS had announced earlier in the night that it was impossible to use buses on the routes “due to the number of people”. One option is to arrange alternate transport through #trainpooling, suggests the company. Under this hashtag, around 6:30 in the morning, people are slowly asking for lift or offering to give place on the back seat. As may be read below and where exigencies were necessary.

Reason still unknown, there is no train in the morning

A ProRail spokesperson says the cause of the fault, which prevented trains from getting to and from Amsterdam, is not yet known. That’s why railway managers cannot say when rail traffic will resume. “At least not in the morning, just watching Coffee Ground what happens next.”

ProRail says that resetting the system didn’t help. “We are diligently looking for the cause, which is very difficult to find.” Spokespeople call the fact that the cause is still unknown “extremely annoying, the impact is huge”.

