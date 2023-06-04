Trains can run again to Amsterdam, Harry Styles fifteen minutes later

AMSTERDAM (ANP) – The first trains in the Amsterdam region can start running again, a spokesman for Prorail reports. Rail traffic is being disrupted since afternoon. According to the spokesperson, it is still not clear what caused this, but train traffic will be possible again after the system is reset.

“Everything is working again and is quite stable,” says the spokesperson. The exact cause of the malfunction at the air traffic control post is still under investigation. He stresses that he worries about the inconvenience caused to passengers, especially those who are going to pop star Harry Styles’ concert at the Johan Cruz Arena and who are not on time because of this. Can be Concert organizer MOJO reports that due to the malfunction the concert will start fifteen minutes later, ie at 9.15 pm.

A spokeswoman for NS says train traffic will be resumed in phases. She says it will take some time for everything to run as per schedule again.

According to ProRail, disruptions such as Sunday evening cannot be dealt with by telephone contact with drivers, as there are several trains per hour in and around Amsterdam.

AP