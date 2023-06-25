‘Traitor’ Prigozhin flees to Belarus but not prosecuted for rebellion, his mercenaries allowed to join Russian army

Prigozhin has been granted ‘asylum’ in Belarus and will not be prosecuted , © RR

The fierce conflict between the Russian army and Wagner’s rebel mercenaries has narrowly survived. On Saturday evening, Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt the advance because, among other things, he had received guarantees that the top of the army, which he has strongly criticized, would be replaced. According to the Kremlin, he himself will go to Belarus.

Russian media report that, among others, Defense Minister, Sergei Shoygu, and Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, will have to step down. This was one of the main conditions for Wagner Boss to end the dramatic advance of his troops towards the capital Moscow. Prigozhin himself will go to Belarus. That’s what the Kremlin said on Saturday evening.

sergei shoigu has to go , © Reuters

Wagner Boss had been at loggerheads with the army leadership for weeks and did not openly criticize their approach to the conflict with Ukraine. After the Russians bombed the Wagner camp this week, Prigozhin had a lot to deal with. He turned against the Russian army and marched towards Moscow.

At the moment, it is not known whether such attacks really took place, or whether it was a false pretext for an attempt to take over the Russian army.

Panic suddenly spread in Moscow on Saturday. Putin was taken to a secure location and all major access roads were closed. To stop the trucks, even ditches were dug on the highways. And heavy artillery was brought in at strategic places.

But on Saturday night, after going about 120 miles, Prigozhin halted his troops and turned back. “To avoid bloodshed,” it seemed.

Meanwhile, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Putin thanked him for his intervention. Because it was Lukashenko who, with Putin’s approval, held talks with his personal friend Wagner Boss.

In addition to the rearrangement at the top of the army, another guarantee of withdrawal was that the Russian army would let Wagner’s mercenaries go unmolested. Russian sources say neither will be prosecuted for treason.

According to the Kremlin, Wagner’s mutiny would not “in any way” affect the Russian offensive in Ukraine. But according to Russian media, Wagner’s soldiers will have to leave Russia and Ukraine and return to Africa where they served before the war.

Russian media reported on Saturday evening that Wagner soldiers have received an offer to join the Russian army. The greatest battlefield victories in Ukraine were won by or together with Wagner’s mercenaries.