Transfers 2024: the photo of Chicharito Hernández’s agent that excites the entire Chivas

Guadalajara is preparing for its debut in the Clausura 2024 against Santos Laguna. Amidst all this, Chicharito Hernandez’s representative got all the Rojiblanca fans excited.

In Shivaj There are a lot of expectations as the arrival of many reinforcements is expected to begin less than a week before Completion 2024, is one of them Chicharito Hernandezwho confirmed yesterday that he aims to return green valley, After these statements, the representative of the attacker has excited all the fans with this photo.

since 14 years in guadalajara The dream is to see the prodigal son return after a big international career. In turn, it happens at the right time Because an attacking center with goals and experience is needed to define the championship,

“I can’t confirm anything, I can only confirm one thing lThe board is doing everything they can to get me to Chivas and I’m also doing everything I can to get there as soon as possible to close it and make it official. “I hope it can happen this week or it will take time so I can become a Chivas player.” Expressed the player in the stream.

Thus, the contract remains to be signed between the club and the footballer so that everyone can be happy. On the other hand, Rojiblanca fans are starting to get excited because as Jesús Anaya reports, Javier Hernández’s representatives are already traveling to Mexico to close the contract.

Chicharito Hernandez’s agent travels to Mexico. (Photo: Getty)

Chicharito’s demand from Chivas

On the other hand, Chivas knows that the agent of Javier Hernández is coming to negotiate a demand for the player. As reported Attacker Fernando Cevalos asks for a two-year contract as he aims to appear at the 2026 World Cup with the Mexican National Team.

When could Chicharito Hernandez debut for Chivas?

On the other hand, one of the big issues defining the future of Javier Hernandez is his return to Chivas as he is currently recovering from his ligament injury. Thus, it is anticipated that his return to the field of play will take place at the end of February when he faces the Pumas for the eighth match of the Clausura 2024.

Who will Chivas debut against in Clausura 2024?

Finally, the Liga MX ball is rolling again this week, so Chivas will debut at Akron Stadium in Central Mexico next Saturday, January 13, against Santos Laguna for the first match of the Clausura 2024 at 7:10 pm ET.