Travel Wes Netherlands | Discover the Netherlands with Tom Weiss

Tom Weiss stays close to home for the new series Raison Weiss. He’s traveling through the Netherlands! Travel Weiss Netherlands with Tom Weiss can be seen tonight – Sunday, July 2, 2023 on NPO3. Quickly find out how you can watch all seasons of Riesen Vaes from both the Netherlands and Belgium.

This post first appeared on VlaamsKijken on August 2021; It has been updated several times since then. I just did the last update on July 2, 2023. Riesen Wes Nederland can be seen on TV again in the Netherlands.

visit wees netherlands

After Reisen Vaes Vlaanderen, adventurer Tom Vaes will be staying closer to home for a while. For six episodes he travels to the most exotic country in Europe: the Netherlands. Yes, Tom Weiss* travels through our country in his own unique style at the invitation of VPRO. In search of beautiful places, interesting characters and special stories. Each episode is 45 minutes long.

Tom Weiss

Tom Weiss (who we recently saw on the third season of Undercover and of course Reizen Weiss Werlstaden) talks about his new series. “I was really surprised by our neighbor. It’s more attractive than you think. And… the Dutch are very open. Insert half a euro and they keep talking. And of course they keep that half euro (laughs). It is very strange that you share the same dictionary and yet are completely different. This creates funny situations, but definitely praise.

And there are truly beautiful places to discover and so much to experience. From drying out on clay sleds to water skiing in the rural east to Schutzgeislen in Alde Funen.” And good news for Tom Weiss fans: after six episodes of Risen Weiss Nederlands we don’t have to miss it. He still makes a lot of shows, like The Story of Flanders. You can always stay informed through the Facebook group for Undercover fans.

Tom Weiss visits the Netherlands…

Amazingly, beautiful places, interesting characters and special stories can be found close to home. Because besides clogs, cheese, windmills and tulips, there is much more to discover in the Netherlands. From groundbreaking research and pointless inventions, to poached cheese and Moluccan papeda, to cycling fanfare and a veritable Bien safari. Tom Weiss travels the Netherlands by car, bumper car, powerboat, schutze, parachute and… on foot. An unforgettable journey on Dutch soil.

Book Tour Wes Netherlands

Do you know that even recently Book Tour Wes Netherlands* it came out? Searching with Tom Weiss; An unforgettable journey on Dutch soil. It is described as follows: “I didn’t really know the Netherlands very well, I fell from one surprise to another. Water skiing behind a tractor in Achterhoek, hauling along an ancient barge in Friesland or sledding on mud and stopping on mudflats, you decide. Also checked out: groundbreaking research and useless inventions, poached cheese and Moluccan papeda and even a cycling fanfare and an actual BN safari. If you drive through the Netherlands for several days, it becomes immediately clear: God made the world, the Dutch made the Netherlands. Also, with a kind of natural confidence: ‘We’ll hold back that sea.’

down the rivers

In the first episode, Tom Weiss travels from Zeeland to North Brabant and ends up in Limburg. He praises the pride of Zeeland in his own way, as he walks across the Oosterscheldekering. And he goes for coffee with 94-year-old Betsy. He experiences the flood disaster in 1953 and dives into the past with Tom. Tom goes out with the drug police in North Brabant, spends the night in a unique place in Biesbosch Park and gets to know Emil, the inventor of useless inventions. Tom ends his journey in the Limburg village of Simpelveld. This is where the International Butler Academy is located. Has anyone lost to Butler Tom?

high north

Tom Wess travels to the High North and passes through Friesland and Groningen. He first attends a Frisian lesson with the Group 8 students in IJlst, before starting his journey through Friesland. Master Johannes gives Tom an unforgettable western experience. The twin brothers Hermann and Sitz Brouwer in turn teach Tom the tricks of the Schütgesieln. And Johan de Haan tells Tom openly and honestly what life as a millionaire feels like. Tom explores the city of Groningen by bumper car, he plays with the cycling fanfare and goes through the mud at night. and that’s not all. He helps launch sideways and listens to the inhabitants of ‘t Zandt. The center of gas drilling is in the north.

flavorland

Tom Weiss travels through a special province built entirely by the Dutch themselves: Flevoland. He meets the family of one of the first super farmers who started a new life here at that time. Urker Albert Hockman introduces Tom to the warmer side of his village. He is allowed to attend the rehearsals of Urkermannenkur Hallelujah, which makes a big impression on him. In Lelystad, Tom becomes completely Zen in Siedwijk, where experienced practitioners of Transcendental Meditation practice yoga. He spends the night at Markerwaden and ends his journey through Flevoland at Tom Osterwold. People can build whatever they want there and the government leaves almost everything to the residents. It makes for a colorful neighborhood.

Holland

In the fourth episode, Tom Weiss explains in detail the most famous provinces: North and South Holland. Confusingly for Belgians, because the Netherlands is Holland, isn’t it? Or not? Once and for all: Holland is the Netherlands, but not vice versa. Tom visits some tourist attractions on his way. He travels with world champion powerboats to the Kinderdijk windmills and sails from Lampedusa on an original boat on the canals of Amsterdam with guide Tommy. But he also enjoys Westerlicht and Tom goes on a safari: BN Safari in Te Gooee, where he convinces himself to call Linda de Mol *… In Harlem he surprises Haney, a big The fan who needed a big hug. And also the crew of Reizen Weiss: The Netherlands is in for a surprise. Tom will definitely want to take a classic photo with them in traditional clothes in Volendam.

rural east

In the fifth episode, Tom Weiss travels through the part of the Netherlands he knows least well: the rural east. It travels from Gelderland via Overijssel to Drenthe. And Tom starts at Achterhawk. He is immediately charmed by the pride of the inhabitants of their beautiful region. Tom walks east on the clogs. He goes water skiing with the farmer’s sons Luuk and Thijs and admires the Ampie Mountains in ‘t Harde.

He also makes a special contribution to the University of Wageningen. There he delivers an important message to Professor Wemlink. It’s doing groundbreaking research on how you can grow vegetables on Mars. Tom Weiss ends his visit to Bowensmilde with a unique conversation with Moluccans Abbey, Jaco and Mitzi. Abe and Jaco were some of the train hijackers in Vijster in 1975. They usually avoid the media, but they surprised Tom with the conversation. and a plate of papeda, a typical Moluccan dish.

wadden

In the last episode of Reizen Weiss: Netherworld, Tom Weiss ventures out to the Wadden Islands, something that isn’t done very often. He starts with the largest Wadden island: Texel. The island has 14,000 inhabitants and…the same number of sheep. Tom visits sheep herder Jan-Willem Becker and tastes his illegal green cheese. Tom also goes skydiving under the guidance of living legend Jan Boyen Rienks. At the age of nine, he was the youngest person to jump out of an airplane. He will go bird watching on the Big Day with Team Tuerlers.

From Texel Tom travels to Vlieland, where he joins with the Dutch army to guard the Cornfield Range. It is a huge piece of nature and beach where different countries learn to drop bombs and practice shooting. Captain Debbie shows Tom a unique view of the Vliehors. Tom spends the night on a ship and thus makes one of his dreams come true: to dry on the Wadden. Euwe Cui takes Tom with her and gives him an unforgettable morning.

frank lammers

Tom has arranged for a special guide on Terschelling – the man who calls Terschelling the most beautiful place in the world. Good friend Frank Lammers* (Ferry in Undercover) insists on showing Tom his island. From Brandaris over Blockart to the finale at Diving Club Ecuador. A day that Tom had to get over. Tom ends his journey at Schiermonikoog. There he learned to throw mud, an ancient practice that used to help fishermen reach their nets, but is now a common sport. Well, just…it’s a pretty intense game because of the mud. And the ideal way to end a trip through the Netherlands.

travel wes watch

We have already written extensively about Reizen Waes on VlaamsKijken. Do you want to know where you can watch the episodes in January 2023? We will list it for you. If you click on a title, you’ll learn more about the countries and cities Tom Weiss has visited for Risen Weiss. If you want to access VRT Max from Netherlands, make sure you have a VPN connection.

1. Risen Weiss Season 1 is currently not available in the Netherlands. From Belgium you can now watch this season via VRT Max.

2. Risen Weiss Season 2 is currently not available in the Netherlands. From Belgium you can now watch this season via VRT Max.

3. Reizen Weiss Season 3 can no longer be viewed in full in the Netherlands; Only the Sierra Leone episode is still on NPO Plus. From Belgium you can now watch this season via VRT Max.

4. Reigen Wes Season 4: Reigen Wes Europe is currently not available to watch in the Netherlands. From Belgium you can now watch this season via VRT Max.

5. Reigen Weiss Season 5: Reigen Weiss Japan is currently not available in the Netherlands. From Belgium you can now watch this season via VRT Max.

6. Reijn Wes Season 6: Reijn Wes Vlaanderen can currently be viewed in the Netherlands via NPO Plus, but then you have to actually search for Reijn Wes. From Belgium you can now watch this season via VRT Max.

7. Reigen Wes Season 7: Reigen Wes Nederland can currently be viewed in the Netherlands via NPO Start; With a VPN connection that you set up in the Netherlands, you can even watch it abroad. In Belgium, Riesen Wes Nederland can no longer be viewed via VRT Max. Some excerpts from the series still exist on VRT Max.

8. Riesen Weiss Season 8: Werlstaden can currently be viewed via NPO Plus in the Netherlands and on VRT Max in Belgium.

