Traveler meets Ed Sheeran for the 10th anniversary of “Let Her Go”

English singer-songwriter Passenger changed his success” let him go »In duet with Ed Sheeran.

The new version of the song was released on Friday (10 November) as part of a special 10th anniversary edition of the album. all the little lights, Released in 2013. Passenger re-recorded the entire album, enlisting artists such as Sheeran, Foy Vance, Gabrielle Aplin, and Nina Nesbitt to help rework the songs.

With Sheeran, Passenger “finds new dimensions to explore”. let him go ”, strengthening the strings, supporting the production with piano and adding a bit of glockenspiel. Passenger and Sheeran also share vocals, making the song a true duet, with the two delivering irresistible harmonies on the memorable chorus. (A video of both singers performing the song in studio was also released).

As Passenger’s Mike Rosenberg explained in a statement, Sheeran was the obvious choice to help them re-record. Let it go “Because of the important role the pop star played in supporting their careers.” Had he not toured me around the world as his opening act the year before the song exploded, none of this would have been possible.Did he announce. I am very grateful to him: he took up my cause and opened doors for me that were firmly closed. He is an incredibly kind and caring person who finds time and energy to uplift those around him, even if he carries the world on his shoulders. He is a constant source of inspiration and a loyal friend. ,

Rosenberg himself said of the collaboration: “ I’m sure some people will look at this collaboration and think it’s a commercial opportunity, and of course they’re right: having one of the biggest stars in the world sing on one of my songs isn’t a bad thing! But like the other three collaborators on this album, there has been a real and undeniable connection between him and Passenger, and this song in particular, over the years. ,

Although technically released in 2012, ” let him go ” And all the little lights The explosion occurred in 2013. The song achieved massive success, especially in Europe and the United Kingdom, but also in the United States, reaching number five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Passenger has continued to record and release music regularly over the past decade, releasing their latest entirely new album, Flying birds and sailing ships, In 2022. In addition to the release of the 10th anniversary edition of all the little lights This year, Passenger also shared a live album, Traveler (Live from San Francisco).

John Blistein

Translated by the editorial staff