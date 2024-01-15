Traveling to Europe will become more expensive in 2024

Do you intend to travel to Europe with a Schengen visa in this year 2024? Well, just know that it may be more expensive. We tell you what changes are coming in this visa.

For travelers with passports that do not benefit from visa exemptions for Europe’s Schengen area, as is the case with Cuban passports, for example, entry to Europe will be slightly more expensive than it is at the moment.

Media reports indicate that the European Commission has recently announced that it plans to increase the Schengen visa fee due to current inflation in the region. And according to the study this increase will be 12 percent.

If the proposal gets the “green light” after the consultation process ends on the 1st. From March, the price of a standard Schengen visa will rise from 80 euros to 90 euros for adults and from 40 euros to 45 euros for children aged 6 to 12.

The Schengen visa, one of the most popular in the world, allows its holders to travel freely within the 27 European countries of the Schengen area for temporary visits of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

Schengen visa in 2024: what will be its final price?

If the project is approved, the rates for travelers from countries classified as potential migrants will increase from 120 euros to 135 euros and from 160 euros to 180 euros, in addition to increasing to 90 euros for adults and 45 euros for children. Will go.

External visa centers that handle Schengen visa applications on behalf of the consulates of member states will see their additional fee increased from 40 euros to 45 euros. The visa extension fee will not be affected by this change and will remain the same for all applicants.

We recommend checking with the relevant third-party visa center for the latest information on Schengen visa application fees and requirements.

So, if you are planning to travel to Europe, be aware of these changes and be prepared for an experience filled with adventure, tourist taxes and lots of world heritage sites. have a good trip!



