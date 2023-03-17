Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner try to legally change their son’s name

travis scott It is Kylie Jenner are trying to change the name of their 1-year-old son, originally named Wolf Jacques Webster. The child’s parents believe that the name does not suit the child and filed a lawsuit to have it renamed as Air Webster.

In documents obtained by TMZthe Travis and Jenner “regret the initial choice of name“. “Now that the petitioners have had a chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Air Webster is more suitable”says the request submitted to Justice.

Although the legal process of changing the name is still underway, the rapper and the influencer had already announced, in February last year, that they would discard the name initially given to the child. Both agree to the move and have signed the paperwork. forwarded to the responsible court.

The court still hasn’t approved the change, but as explained by Kylie after her son’s one-year birthday, air It is a name of Hebrew origin and supposedly means “Lion of God”, but which has generated controversy for having a vulgar double meaning in Arabic. According to popular dictionaries, the name can mean “best friend”, but also express something like: “my penis”.

Kylie and Travis are also parents to Stormi Webster5 years old.