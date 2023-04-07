Travis Scott becomes the only rapper with 2 billion streams on all his albums on Spotify

Travis Scott continues to break records.

travis scott is undoubtedly a generational talent. Whether you like him or not, his mark has been left in pop culture. He has done countless collaborations with Jordan, partnered with McDonald’s for his meal, and created a unique Fortnite experience for his fans when the world was facing the pandemic. But no matter how big Scott’s brand is, it’s his back catalog that propelled him to stardom. There’s no doubt that the rapper certainly has the numbers to back up that claim.

This week, new statistics emerged that revealed the increase in the number of streams on Scott’s Spotify page. travis scott is now the only rapper to have over 2 billion streams on each of his albums. It’s certainly an impressive feat for any rapper, but we can imagine he’ll keep that momentum going when he decides to release “Utopia.” So far, Scott has three official albums to his name: “Rodeo”, “Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight” and 2018’s critically acclaimed “Astroworld”. streaming services like Spotify.

In recent months, travis scott began preparing for the release of their long-awaited album. Though the rapper has hinted at its release in recent years, it looks like it could have been released last year. After the Astroworld tragedy, the artist apparently scrapped plans to release a mixtape titled Dystopia, a project he intended to serve as a precursor to his Astroworld follow-up. At the time, Scott also released singles like “Escape Plan” and “Mafia”, although neither song was as successful as it should have been.

In related news, travis scott praised beauty of Kylie Jenner in a new post on Instagram. More recently, the famous duo announced yet another split in January, confirming that while they plan on continuing to care for their two young children, stormi It is airtogether they will no longer follow in a relationship.

