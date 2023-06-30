Travis Scott not charged in fatal stampede at Astroworld

Rapper Travis Scott will not be prosecuted for the fatal incident at his Astroworld festival. Ten people died and hundreds were injured when they crushed the crush barrier at the festival.

The Astroworld Festival co-hosted by rapper Travis Scott takes place on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. The audience at the front of the stage was stunned when the rapper himself performed as the headliner. A Texas jury has now decided not to prosecute Scott for the fatal incident. According to his attorney, Kent Schaefer, “a huge relief.” “He never instigated people to do anything that would hurt others.”

50,000 people attended the festival, well below the permitted limit of 200,000 people. Yet, when Travis Scott begins his performance something goes horribly wrong. Some celebrants were heckled by the large crowd and pelted with crushable barriers. Ten people who came to the festival suffocated, their age ranged from 9 to 27 years. More than 300 other festival-goers were injured.

Scott’s initial response was heavily criticized during the festival’s run and performance. For example, the festival would not have established any safety protocols regarding the crowd and Travis Scott continued to perform after the fatal incident. It is unclear whether the rapper could have seen from the stage how serious the situation was. The rapper responded with a video after the incident: “I am devastated. I could never have imagined that something like this would happen.