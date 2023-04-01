Trend? 10 looks that prove the hoodie is here to stay | Fashion

Admin 2 days ago Entertainment Leave a comment 74 Views

First in 1969, then in 1985, and again in 2002. These were the times that Yves Saint Laurent presented the so-called “hooded dresses” in his shows, which became the maison’s trademark. In 2022, at the brand’s spring/summer 2023 show, the pieces made their big comeback.

But this time, they weren’t limited to loyal followers of the label, appearing in other ways and under other brands, such as overcoats signed by Prada, even in Carnival costumes made to measure by Henry Filho for Anitta. Below, we show you 10 examples of how the hoodie is back — and, spoiler: more fashionable than ever.

Gigi Hadid, Anitta and Anne Hathaway — Photo: Getty Images and Instagram

Anitta — Photo: Instagram

Anne Hathaway — Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa — Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid — Photo: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega — Photo: Getty Images

Addison Rae — Photo: Getty Images

Livia Nunes — Photo: Instagram

Malu Borges — Photo: Instagram

Prada FW23 — Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture spring/summer 2023 — Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The Classics of the 80’s That Will Soon Return to Theaters!

Many nostalgics claim that the 80s are now! What does that mean? Well, in parts …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved