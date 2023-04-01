Trend? 10 looks that prove the hoodie is here to stay | Fashion

First in 1969, then in 1985, and again in 2002. These were the times that Yves Saint Laurent presented the so-called “hooded dresses” in his shows, which became the maison’s trademark. In 2022, at the brand’s spring/summer 2023 show, the pieces made their big comeback.

But this time, they weren’t limited to loyal followers of the label, appearing in other ways and under other brands, such as overcoats signed by Prada, even in Carnival costumes made to measure by Henry Filho for Anitta. Below, we show you 10 examples of how the hoodie is back — and, spoiler: more fashionable than ever.

