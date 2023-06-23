Trend du moment copied from influencers

The entire fashion industry is crazy about barbiecore. And we? We take pleasure in doing this. Pink can be seen, Pink can be hung in your wardrobe, Pink can be worn. Are you curious how people wear this bright color and how to combine it with other items in their wardrobe? We decided to copy it from influencers.

inspired by barbie

you hardly missed it, but the barbie movie greta gerwig Of Margaret Robbie And Ryan Gosling like barbie and ken is coming. Although the film hasn’t been released yet – it’ll be out in July – it’s been a source of inspiration for over a year. This is how #BarbieCore is alive again.

Of course, pink has always been the color of summer. At the moment, color is also in demand and experts expect its popularity to increase. Shadow There will only be growth. According to him, it is all related to the upcoming Barbie film. The fashion expert says, “We’re enjoying a Barbie-yummy summer by doing all the things Barbie does.” Stephanie Callahan, “She travels, she hangs out with her friends and with Ken, she practices self-care and self-love.” fashion stylist Emily DeSimone He also watches. “This summer we will get another glimpse of the pre-pandemic spirit. Who better to inspire us to change ourselves than the queen of the wardrobe?”

candy cane pink

Barbie’s overall color is pink, of course. and maybe you’ll just see Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods legally Blonde For you, but it is not at all difficult to incorporate this color into your street style look.

Influencers and celebrities are embracing the trend en masse. This actress of Amelie created a lot of noise in Paris Ashley Park A pretty pink look (and will make the shoes scream like Barbie). Too Hailey Bieber love it. She was also seen (several times) in a candy pink outfit.

Complex

of course you don’t have to do that at all full fuchsia To go. You can also choose to give the barbicore a subtle twist. For example, carrying only a pink handbag.

And while fuchsia may be the ultimate Barbie pink hue, you can experiment with other pink hues, too. It all depends on your personal style. “For some it might be a mauve-pink hue, while for others it’s a hot pink mini dress with feather trim,” says the trend forecaster. kendall baker, In other words: All shades of pink are allowed!

Source: The Zoe Report | Image: NL Images/BrunoPress, Instagram