Tri. Martinoli and Luis García criticize Jaime Lozano’s Europe tour

jaime lozano – with some of his works YesAndmexican lesson And duilio davino– I travel to Europe to make one Travel For the purpose of evaluating the Aztecs players who are active in old continenta situation he criticized Christian Martinoli, luis garcia And David Medrano.

what did they say Martinoli and Luis Garcia?

during the program ‘In Hot’Of aztec sports, Communicators reported about the trip that jimmy pchat with players like Raul Jimenez,Edson Alvarez, santiago jimenez and hirving lozanosomething they believed in “Paid Tourism” And above all unnecessary.

“This is an issue of paid tourism. It is also a reality that I think that you, as the Mexican Federation, appoint Jaime Lozano between now and 2026, when they are not playing any tournaments or friendly matches, and suddenly they say: ‘I’m not paying you less, we need you to move a little more, “We need to use you in other areas beyond just every three months,” he said. luis garcia,

‘European tour sucks’

Other than this, martinoli He highlighted that the trip strategist mexican team have visited countries like England And Netherlands This only works internally for upcoming commits three,

“it’s useless, Just to close down the brotherhood to those who are considered more of the leaders in the locker room and Keep them happy. This practice was practiced for so long that no one could put forward that it actually served any purpose beyond internal issue Group”.

through social networks mexican team Photos of the tour have been shared jimmy For him old continent, the one who started the past 8 February And where he also visited the facilities brentford and of FA.