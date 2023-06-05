Trident royalty’s annual losses increase in tough economic conditions

(Alliance News) – Trident Royalties plc on Monday said it had a difficult year with annual losses widening but royalty-related revenue rising substantially.

The London-based diversified mining royalty company said its annual pre-tax loss widened to $4.6 million from $4.4 million a year earlier.

The company said 2022 was “light on transactions, partly reflecting the economic backdrop and commodity price pressures.”

Trident Royalty said its royalty-related income rose to US$7.9 million from US$83,000 a year earlier.

The company recorded a revaluation of financial assets of USD2.2 million as compared to USD1.5 million in the previous year.

The company reported “other finance costs” which increased from USD1.7 million to USD6.2 million.

The company did not declare dividend.

Looking ahead, the company said it has reasonable expectations that it will have sufficient resources to continue operating for the foreseeable future.

Chairman Paul Smith said: “Our priority for 2023 is to further reduce the cost of capital and deploy capital for value. We have sufficient resources based on existing cash and credit facilities.

“2023 looks bright in terms of potential transactions. The widespread postponement of capital raising by mining companies through 2022 has created a project financing backlog. The combination of high interest rates and low share prices for mining companies could push royalties to accelerate. Makes it attractive. Financing option.”

Shares in Trident Royalty were up 1.9% at 52.50 pence in London on Monday morning.

