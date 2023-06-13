Goodbye, sir! After twenty years, Paul van Bruystéghem is calling it quits on Triggerfinger. The musical colossus that races through life as Monsieur Paul or Lang Poole sometimes takes his finger off the trigger. At the Abbey, the farewell was just as you’d expect: loud and boisterous, without unnecessary frills, flowers or wreaths. With wistful bows – a slight emotion glimmering in their eyes – the trio distanced themselves from their most famous formation on Sunday evening.

At the Brussels Music Temple, the concert ended with a scorching cover of ‘Man Down’. A song by Rihanna that Triggerfinger perfectly adapted for her needs with a dash of ‘Kashmir’ by Led Zeppelin. Was that title a veiled reference to Lang Poole’s departure? Perhaps. From now on, Van Bruysteegum will be absent from the battlefield that Triggerfinger leaves behind after a concert. Not for musical reasons or class disagreements, by the way. The leisurely pace of lockdown turned out to suit the tall musician, and in a straight trot on his way to retirement he forced himself to look in the mirror: the energy that such shows with his mates within Triggerfinger required, He can’t afford it now. full pound. This was also seen several times in AB, when he looked towards a stool to continue playing.

To the rock ‘n’ roll veteran’s credit, he’d prefer to approach the bank himself than remain at half-power. But the damage is no less, you felt this weekend in Ancine Belgique. Not simply because the group was signing concert hours for fans for the first, second and last hours. You could even see just that when a wave of emotion swept the great hall at the band’s final bow on Sunday. We were not allowed to call this farewell the end of an era, lest Pole’s laugh be a mocking laugh. And yet that’s how it felt in AB.



However, Triggerfinger didn’t make much room for sentimentality. The set started off with ‘I’m Coming for You’ horny and a little dangerous, after which the band clearly spoke. With blasters like ‘First Taste’ and ‘Let It Ride’ they knock you down with scorching riff-o-rams, thumping bass and drums that will send you into a tizzy. Combat sounds like violence? not good. “We’re having a party”, murmured Reuben Block after a while. “Our paths and this big boy’s path may diverge, but you get more. And that’s cause for celebration. You had to hang the garland yourself, but Triggerfinger took care of the shoddy cracks.” Geoffrey Burton, who played himself on stage Wasn’t kept in the shadows, rarely failing to extract a wonderful, unproductive sound from his guitar pedals.



With hits like ‘Short Term Memory Love’, ‘By Absence of the Sun’ and ‘Flesh Tight’ – we were six songs away from maxing out the set – this wide-ranging group long ago fired up their most explosive powder yet. With deep cuts like ‘Halfway Town’ and ‘Lines,’ the group seemed to intentionally keep you fueled up at the bar, or at least pass the time. Because after that it again goes into a tight gallop towards the climax.

With ‘Colossus’, the audience went deep like roaring basses, and he – especially during the heat wave – left his mark on the hall. It looked as if you collectively hoisted yourselves in sweat sock and then marinated for hours in a bucket of sour milk. Disgusting and delicious: that’s how dirty rock ‘n’ roll should smell, even when it’s posed in an impeccably tailored suit with triggerfingers. With ‘All This Dancing’ Around’ and ‘Is It’, the group showed once again that a quarter-century in they can still shake classics up their cuff-linked sleeves. Block also sang “Is It” as if he wanted to turn a handful of musical notes into low-hanging clouds. powerful. Drummer Mario Goossens shows he refuses to drive in the Low Ambition Zone in the capital. Anyone who can’t stand gunpowder would do better to stay away from drumbeat. Finally, Triggerfinger’s set reminded us of a time we were fiddling with a wet finger in a socket as a kid: We set it in AB to an old-fashioned crunch.



fuck youPole! At the risk of getting my size 48 against our togs for now: It was definitely the end of an era. Luckily not the end of the world. In the fall, Van Bruysteegm’s second solo album as Mr. Paul and the Lowriders are a must-see. Expect psychedelic rock as it was created half a century ago. We already keep our blotters within reach. Within Triggerfinger, Geoffrey Burton will take over from Boom Mate Bass for the time being, but the intention is to find a permanent replacement over time. Of the new line-up, Triggerfinger headlines TW Classic (18 June), Parkcity Live Heerlen (2 July), Zwart Krauss (22 July) and Road Rock Kurne (26 August). A scorching heat is guaranteed to you.



