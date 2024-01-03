Triple crash on the road to José Martí International Airport in Havana

According to reports on social networks, a traffic accident occurred this Tuesday afternoon in the area near Terminal 3 of José Martí International Airport in Havana, in which there are no reports of casualties.

“Accident on the road between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 of José Martí Airport in Havana,” reported the profile of regime defender Elizabeth Ferrer.

Facebook Capture/Elizabeth Ferrer

The above source reported that three cars were involved in an accident in that area. Fortunately, only physical damage has been reported. “It is suspected that wet pavement may have contributed to this incident.”

Immediately, in the Facebook group “Bus and Truck Accidents for more experiences and less victims!”, the news spread and they also shared some videos from the area with it.

“There were several accidents on the road to the airport from where I could see physical damage and people were still inside the Moskvich, I don’t know what injuries there were, gentlemen, gentlemen; Wet sidewalk,” said user Iris Liz Gordon.

Facebook Capture/Iris Liz Gordon

The incident occurred between three cars, two Moskvich brands, one orange and one green, with the latter car apparently suffering the most damage, to both its front and rear. An old Chevrolet car was also included.

The presence of Cuban police officers was seen at the time the note was written.

this accident happens rainy day in havana Due to the presence of a cold front located over western Cuba.

