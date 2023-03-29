Trolls 3 has first trailer released; watch

Trolls 3 – Together Again , Dreamworks’ new animation in partnership with Universal Pictures, got its first trailer today. In the video, Poppy and Tronco are together on another adventure filled with love, togetherness and family discoveries that remained a secret for a long time. The third film in the franchise arrives in Brazilian theaters in October 2023 and tells the story of Tronco, who as a child was part of BroZone, the most popular boy band in the music scene at the time. Watch the video:

Directed by Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, and coded by Tim Heitz, Trolls 3 Back Together brings back Anna Kendrick as Poppy and Justin Timberlake as Log. The film brings to light Tronco’s past as one of the members of the boy band BroZone, Poppy’s favorite band and which was initially formed by Tronco’s four brothers: Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs ) and Clay (Kid Cudi) and by himself.

Official synopsis – Trolls 3: Together Again

The film tells the story of Tronco and his siblings, especially Floyd, who has been kidnapped by a pair of nefarious pop star villains – Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells), leading to the demise of the boy band BroZone and the total family. After discovering the whole truth, Poppy and Tronco set out on an exciting adventure to reunite the brothers and bring Floyd back to the family and the BroZone.