Trolls World Tour (Netflix) | Animation entertains children and adults

Maintaining the quality of an original film in a sequel is a difficult task. Sometimes filmmakers take a risk and try something new, while other times they prefer to iterate on a formula that has worked well before. Although Trolls World Tour has chosen to go with the second option without reinventing itself, the end result is still a fun experience. But is Trolls 2 really worth it?

In the animation, Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes spread across six different lands. Each tribe is also dedicated to six different types of music – funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash decide to destroy the other song, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring quest to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from extinction.

It is worth it?

In terms of production quality, Trolls World Tour It is a very well done animated film. The animation is colorful, vibrant and full of life, and the soundtrack is upbeat and engaging. Additionally, the film features a cast of talented voice actors, including Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, and Rachel Bloom, among others.

As for the film’s suitability for children and adults alike, it’s fair to say that Trolls World Tour it is more suitable for children than for adults. The film is fairly straightforward in terms of plot and humor, with most of the jokes and situations aimed at children. However, adults can still enjoy the animation and music.

Regarding the question of whether it’s worth watching, that depends on your personal taste. If you’re looking for a fun and colorful movie to watch with your kids or nephews, Trolls World Tour it’s a solid choice. However, if you’re looking for a more sophisticated animated film with more mature humor, you might be disappointed with this movie.

In general, Trolls World Tour is a quality animated production, with a catchy soundtrack and a talented cast. Although it is mainly aimed at children, it can still be enjoyed by adults who are looking for a fun and lighthearted experience.

Finally, it is worth noting that the film is now available in the Netflix catalog, so you can watch it at any time!

Rating: 3 out of 5.

Datasheet

Direction: walt dohrn

Road map: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky and Elizabeth Tippet

Duration: 90 minutes

Country: U.S

Gender: Animation

Year: 2020

Classification: Free

