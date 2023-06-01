A truck fell on its side after a collision on Thursday in Edgem. The incident happened on the film set of ‘Billy Versus’, the second season of Streamz series. Benjamin’. “The catering table was next to the truck. Luckily, there was no one in the area at the time of the accident,” says Sophie Peters of production house Shelter.

The accident took place at Justus Lipsiusstraat in Edgem at around 12.50 pm. A section of the street was occupied by ‘Billy Versus’. benjamin’, but can pass through traffic out of turn. “At one point a truck rammed into the open tailgate of one of the crew trucks,” says Dmitry Eikhout, spokesman for the Hekla police zone.

Due to the collision, the last truck overturned and Badshah fell on his side. “Overall, it’s not that bad,” says Sophie Peters, producer at production house Shelter. She was also nearby at the time of the incident. “At first we wanted to make sure no one was injured, but luckily that didn’t happen. The main victim is our coffee machine”, Peters laughed with relief.

“It could have been worse because next to the truck we had a catering table for the entire cast and crew. Luckily no one was eating or drinking at the time,” she says. The truck and many surrounding items were damaged. “The truck was loaded with stuff, but it’s not about the more expensive stuff like cameras or lenses. So our filming plans haven’t been compromised.

The second season of ‘Billie vs. Benjamin’, a comedy drama in which a leftist girl (Charlotte Timmers) and a rightist boy (Ward Kermans) fall in love with each other, is expected on the streaming platform Streamz in 2024.

