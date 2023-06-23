true and deep 12 years a slave

Strange as it may sound, the story of Solomon Northrup: 12 years a Slave Based on a true story.

It’s one of the most poignant scenes in the film: slave Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is hanging from a rope with his head in the noose, his toes barely touching the ground. He balances himself by toiling for hours while life goes on in the cotton plantations around him.

12 years a Slave

No one gets angry or even thinks of coming to his aid.

African-American musician Northup lives as a free man in 1841, until he is kidnapped and sold into slavery. In the southern states of America, he works for twelve years on a cotton plantation, where the cruel owner (Michael Fassbender) humiliates him and the other slaves to the bone.

Director Steve McQueen (hungry, Shame) portrays the horrors of slavery in a stark and confrontational way, and this is what makes the historical drama 12 years a Slave How effective

brad pitt

Brad Pitt has a cameo 12 years a Slave. He plays the role of a man who tries his best to get Solomon back his freedom.

This was not Pitt’s only role in the film: he also served as a producer. Apparently producer Brad Pitt knows what he’s doing.

12 years a Slave Received nine Oscar nominations. Statuettes went home for Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress (Lupita Nyong’o) and Best Picture.