True Tips Culture: Seven Tips for the Month of June

From Beyoncé to Wind, Katie Coty to Werner Herzog: Which performances, exhibitions and concerts should you not miss in the coming month? Culture Chef Sandra Cooke shares her favorite foodie advice.

Beyoncé



The Johan Cruyff Arena will receive special guests this month. Harry Styles will join them on June 4, 5 and 6 love on tour 2023 shows, Queen Bey to perform two evenings of her own show later this month renaissance tour, It’s been five years since she performed here with her husband Jay-Z. There is very little chance that there are still tickets left for this solo performance.

Johan Cruijff Arena, June 17 and 18

low country



The small municipality of Languettinger is shocked when a tech entrepreneur begins building climate-neutral water homes at a local recreational lake. Local residents do not like this. Just across the street from director Erik de Vrodt, who explores social contradictions in his performances. just like NationHer hit show from 2017, has an online component, this time with the SneakPeek app, where you get to know about the main characters’ kids.

Parktheater, Eindhoven, June 10 (followed by a nationwide tour)



Werner Herzog during the recording of ‘Auch Zwerge Haben Kleine Engefangen’.

werner herzog



Werner Herzog has made over seventy feature films, documentaries and short films. They produce an unconventional piece in which the director goes in search of a ‘deeper truth’. He finds these in extreme places on Earth, such as the sides of volcanoes or the polar ice caps. Filmmuseum I presents an exhibition and film program about this filmmaker this summer.

Filmmuseum I, 18 June to 1 October

Air



Toneelgroep Jan Vos has an antenna for the mood in the countryside. After the location demonstration about farmers vs nature (king of the meadow) and on gas extraction and gas earthquakes (gas) They are now taking care of civil resistance against the advent of windmills. As always from the perspective of the citizens.

Farmer Peters Yard, Herzuilens, June 21, 2 pm



roman peace

Time Will Tell – Romana Vrede



Theater producer and actress Romana Wrede celebrates Keti Koti by honoring colonial-era resistance heroes at the Het Nationale Theater with the public for seven days. He spent much time researching names that have since been forgotten. He also created a podcast which discusses the lives of various heroes.

National Theatre, The Hague, 29 June to 8 July



rembrandt frerich

rembrandt frerich



Rembrandt Frerichs is one of the most extraordinary beings in the world of Dutch music. Jazz, world music and Bach enthusiast, and also a very accomplished pianist. His Third Piano Concerto will be premiered by the Residency Orchestra. The orchestra gets the notes, it improvises itself. How it sounds, every performance is a surprise.

New Church The Hague, June 10

davidbandler gala



A year ago, Ukrainian pianist Anna Fedorova opened the Davidbandler Academy of Music, a training institute for classical music students in The Hague, where famous composers such as her father Boris Fedorov teach. The institute’s first anniversary will be celebrated at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam with a concert in which international stars and talents share the stage.

Concertgebouw, Small Hall, June 16