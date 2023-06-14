Trump officially under suspicion and pleads not guilty in classified documents case

When the former president left the White House in 2021, he took dozens of boxes of files, including secrets containing sensitive information, to his Florida estate. The indictment made public on Friday shows he has been charged under the Espionage Act with “withholding information about national security” and “obstructing justice”. He allegedly endangered US national security by taking nuclear secrets. He should also answer for obstruction of justice as he refused to hand over the documents and tried to conceal them.

Because he is highly recognizable, Trump was not required to have a mugshot photo taken before Tuesday’s hearing. Nor should he be bothered. His finger prints were taken.

The sessions lasted less than an hour in all. Trump was indicted and formally charged, after which he pleaded “absolutely not guilty” to all charges through his attorney. He demanded a jury trial. The hearing took place behind closed doors without cameras, but according to reporters present, Trump “kept his hands crossed the entire time,” and “spoke occasionally with his attorney, Todd Blanche.” Trump himself did not address the courtroom.

Later, the President was ‘arrested’, although this was a formality. The prosecutor acknowledged that Trump posed no flight risk and agreed to release the former president. Trump is allowed to travel and campaign. Judge Jonathan Goodman, who presided over the hearing, reprimanded the former president and insisted that he not be allowed contact with potential witnesses.

That could be a problem for the president: The staffers he allegedly pressured to cover up documents and facts are potential witnesses in the case. In fact, all of the staff at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where Trump lives, were questioned. Strictly speaking, he shouldn’t even be allowed to have contact with the waitress in the restaurant anymore. The special counsel, Jack Smith, must now compile a list of people Trump is not allowed to speak to until the actual trial. The judge already acknowledged that it would be impossible for Trump to end all communications with his co-defendant Walt Nauta. That personal assistant — who reportedly helped hide the boxes — didn’t leave Trump’s side in Miami, either. However, the two are no longer allowed to communicate about the case, Judge Goodman ordered.

It is historic for a former president to be federally charged, but it was the second time in a short period of time that Trump was brought before a court. Ten weeks ago, Trump was due to appear in a Manhattan court on state-level charges that he paid a porn actress. Even then he had said that he was innocent.

After this session in Miami, Trump did not address the hundreds of supporters – and detractors – who gathered outside the courthouse. According to the American media, Trump had definitely gone to a Cuban restaurant ‘Versailles’ in Little Havana, a neighborhood of Miami, with his assistant Walt Nautalangs. There he took time to shake hands, take pictures and pray with supporters. The 76-year-old Republican was greeted enthusiastically by fans who chanted “food for all”. His supporters sang “Happy Birthday Dear Donald” for the former president, who turned 77 yesterday.

On his Truth social platform, he thanked Miami for “such a warm welcome on such a sad day for our country!”

Trump then boarded his private jet for New Jersey. There he is expected to deliver a speech at a foundation stone laying ceremony at the golf club.

