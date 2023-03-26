Trump plays video of the invasion of the Capitol and praises protesters

At his first rally of the 2024 presidential campaign in Texas, donald trump (Photograph) repeated its false claim that the 2020 election was “manipulated”, praised the January 6 protesters and raged against the new york promoterswhich he classified as “absolute human scum” .

The former US president kicked off the rally with the song “Justice for All”presented by a chorus of men arrested for the invasion of the Capitol. In the song, Trump makes a cameo and declares the Pledge of Allegiance.

“This song says a lot because it is the number one in all categories”he stated to a crowd. “Number two was Taylor Swiftnumber three was Miley Cyrus.”

On top of the podium, with his hand resting at chest height, Trump displayed images of the Capitol invasion on big screens.

In the speech, the former president stated that his personal life “was turned upside down” because of “procedural misconduct of radical leftist maniacs”.

He also said that his “enemies are desperate to stop us” It is “our opponents did everything they could to crush our spirit and break our will”.

“But they failed. They only made us stronger. AND 2024 is the final battle, it’s going to be the big one. If you put me back in the White House, their reign will end and America will be a free nation again.”

Trump has also hardened his attacks on Ron DeSantisthe governor of Florida, seen as his biggest opponent to run for the US Presidency by the Republican Party.