Trump’s lawyers resign over classified documents

Two attorneys representing US President Donald Trump in the classified documents case have resigned. Both lawyers announced in a statement on Friday that they had resigned themselves. The report said the surprise announcement could lead to additional complications ahead of Trump’s scheduled appearance in federal court in Miami on Tuesday. reuters,

still hit through on friday wall street journal Trump’s personal assistant Walt Nauta has also been accused. Trump said on his Truth social platform, “I just found out that the ‘crooks’ from the Injustice Department are going to sue an amazing man.”

Trump attorneys John Rowley and Jim Trusty said in a statement that it was an honor to defend the former president and “we know he will be vindicated.”

Trump also announced on social media that Todd Blanche will now record his defense. The departure of Rowley and the trustee comes just hours after Trump was indicted over classified documents found at his Florida estate. It is the first time in US history that a former president has faced federal indictment.

There are several cases pending against the former president, who is currently leading the polls in the Republican primary.