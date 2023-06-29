Trustfall is now most played for 7 weeks

P!NK continues to rule the radio. Trustfall is the most played hit on Dutch radio for the seventh consecutive week.

On 15 April, P!NK’s hit entered the top 3. Since then, the title track of his latest album has not been out of the top 3. After one week at No. 3, four weeks at No. 2 and now seven weeks at No. 1. This equals the success of 2017, when P!NK spent seven weeks at No. 1 with What About Us. In Airplay to P40, the top 4 is unchanged. Just below this we see Dance The Night by P!NK returning to the Top 10 at No. 5. How You Samba (by Kriss Kross Amsterdam, Sofia Reyes and Tinie Tempah) enters the Top 10 for the first time at No. 6. Also new to the top 10 is Chemical (by Post Malone) at number 8.

People (by Libianca and Sian Ducrot) and Baby Don’t Hurt Me (by David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray) rounded out the top 10. Two other tracks have dropped significantly outside the top 10, losing 18 places. For example, the pre-alarm disc Runaway (by OneRepublic) peaked at number 24 and Heaven (by Niall Horan) peaked at number 25.

Ed Sheeran managed to join the list with only Courtesans. After debuting at number 9, the track dropped to number 37. There has been improvement this week and Track has moved up 20 places to number 17 as the fastest climber.

Ronde achieved her highest entry at number 22 with Bright Eyes. The track returned to the chart in its 38th week and spent half of that time in the top 10 with a best result of third.

The Airplay Top 40 only has one new entry this week. Paradise by Sophie and the Giants and Purple Disco Machine enter with the narrowest possible margin; At number 40.

See the complete Airplay Top 40 here.

1 (1) Faith – P!NK

40 (–) Paradise – Sophie and the Giants and Purple Disco Machine

(29/06/2023)

