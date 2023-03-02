Try not to pass out! These are the ‘Greek gods’ of the zodiac

JHave you ever stopped to think what Keira Knightley, Jennifer Lopez, Zac Efron, Ryan Reynolds and Rihanna have in common? According to an article on the Terra portal, they are part of the list of the most beautiful signs of the zodiac.

Check it out below!

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

As well as being attractive and charismatic, Aries are known for their strong personality and self-confidence. It is – of course – one of the most beautiful signs of the zodiac.

Leo (July 22nd to August 22nd)

People born under this sign have a natural charm and magnetic beauty.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Your beauty comes from the inside out.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

It is seductive, enigmatic and deeply emotional.

Pisces (February 20th to March 20th)

The dreamer of the zodiac has a soft appearance, natural charm and delicate beauty.

