Try, the CS:GO Wonder Boy who returned to his first love

barely 18 years old Santino Rigal. Barely 18. He actually seems to be a long-time member of the national scene because of the times that the casters shouted his name in important tournaments; And not only those from here, but also those from abroad. World-class rivals and players like zywoo they had to finish watching the round from a teammate’s view as soon as the AWP was placed in front of him. He seems bigger because of all the championships he played, for having lived in the United States for a year or for having had a historic teammate Counter Strike as coldzera acting as a mentor. He has a beautiful career, and it seems to be just the epilogue of a career that promises even more joy. Try is a kid who doesn’t stop trying, and who went back to 9Zhis first love, to achieve the dream of playing a major.

The race of try It started when he was barely 15 years old, and he joined the roster of 9Z Academya parallel squad of the organization of frankkaster whose objective was to train young kids to raise them to the first team – a kind of reserve or lower divisions that paid off a lot. The native of La Pampa needed little time in said squad since in February 2020, a touch before the pandemic started, he became a member of the starting quintet of 9Z for the Aorus League 1 Southern Cone, a tournament in which he would show that they were not wrong in choosing him. The Violet started in Group B, and his debut was a hard fall against Duck Nutz from Chile by 19-22. However, they would quickly find revenge by beating Rejected 16-2 and 2-0 (19-15 and 16-11) against Nocturns. Already in the semifinals they crossed against Rysix, and in a series that might seem complicated, santino He stood out and was key for his teammates to reach the final, being the player with the most AWP kills in the second game and the figure in the third of a match that ended 2-1. The final was against Sinisters, which they beat 2-0, and thus qualified for the Aorus League Finals, and try He showed that he could be a fundamental piece in the structure of a team that painted for great things.

The roster at that time was made up of max, dgt, BIT, xand further try, and for almost all of 2020 they had to limit themselves to playing online due to COVID-19, and the joys continued, but from home. This is how they established themselves in multiple regional tournaments such as the ESL Brasil Premier League Season 12, the Gamers Club LIga Profissional in June and July, the MSI Cono Sur League, the Aorus League Season, La Liga Season 3 Apertura, and were very close to qualifying. to the BLAST Premier in the FiRe qualifiers, although they fell fairly to Isurus.

The level of try He never went unnoticed, and at only 16 years old he was already standing up to the best in the region, with a consolidated team that backed his talent, and frankkasterCEO of 9Zdecided to bet fully on him, and at the end of 2020 he tweeted: “I am very happy and we do not usually communicate these things but try Not only does he have the best salary on the scene, but he signed for two years”, alluding to a contractual renewal for a very long project.

2021 started with everything because in mid-March the FireLEAGUE Latin Power was played, which granted a quota for the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, and after an impeccable qualy Violeta managed to enter the tournament that was played online in Europe, and in which several of the best teams in the world participated. Little by little the dream was coming true, but she was not enough to arrive, play and return; the team aspired for more and to hit the ground in front of the entire planet, and they achieved it, with try to the head. The championship started from the playoffs and the first opponent was Team Vitality, from France, in a series to the best of three maps: the one who won two continued, and the other returned home. It was kill or be killed, and to top it off 9Z had to play Spanish EasTor as stand-in due to rox not being able to participate. The first map was Nuke, pick of the Europeans, and although santino He was the player with the most damage in the game, he was not enough to win, and the story started 0-1 (9-16) down. The second was Overpass, and with ty and max as banners the South American team achieved a tremendous victory by 16-11. That was already a historical fact, but they still had to decide what Inferno was, and the violet passed over them. The first half was 13-2 and they closed on the CT side to finish 16-12 and write one of the most important pages in the book of esports exploits in Argentina. Trythe 16-year-old boy from La Pampa was the great figure with 72 murders and 22 assists, and the networks were filled with memes by the owners who beat ZywOo, the rival Awper.

Try hugs with his teammates after beating Vitality. (Courtesy 9zTeam)

The story of 9Z in the tournament it lasted just one more round because they lost to Heroic, but the way was already paved to continue dreaming of big things, and the CS world had started talking about 9Z and of a certain try. The team returned to South America and continued to reap local and regional victories, although now the view was on the outside. In October of that year they returned to the Old Continent to play the European qualifiers for the Intel Extreme Masters and once again to compete in the autumn BLAST Premier. Although the results were not so striking, the international rose served to continue enhancing their game. They closed the year in person at the FiReSPORTS Gaming Center in Buenos Aires, for the FiReLEAGUE finals, where they beat Isurus 3-1 in the final to be crowned champions. Try He was chosen as the great figure of the competition, and there was already talk that he could soon make an international leap, which was not long in coming.

In January 2022 the Wonder child was announced as a new member of 00Nationa team based in Norway and Brazil, which opted for an ambitious roster, with the historic Brazilian coldzera (former champion of two Majors) as In-game leader. It certainly sounded like a great opportunity for santinofor the jump that playing abroad meant, for the challenge of reaching a new roster and for what he could learn from a figure as great as coldzera. Throughout 2022 he played several tournaments and even came across 9Z in the Americas RMR in search of qualifying for the PGL Major Antwerp (lost 1-2). Try had to see from the outside how his former team achieved the long-awaited qualification, and he, once again, had to see the most important tournament in the world, from the outside. But life and the Counter give revenge, and in October a new qualy arrived, this time for the IEM RIO Major, and they did not let the chance pass. They finished fourth among 16 squads and secured their place in the most important tournament in the world, being local. Now yes, the dream of the 18-year-old boy was fulfilled.

Try next to a scarf from Argentina representing 00Nation. Photo: HLTV

The demand for tickets for the tournament was too much, so the organizers decided to have an audience even at the Challengers Stage (the first instance) for the first time in history. The stadium was packed, and 00Nation he had the public in favor, although it was not enough because three defeats in a row (against Bad New Eagles, FURIA and IHC) left him out of the tournament prematurely. The Last Dance of santino with the team it was with a title: the ESL Brazil Premier League Season 13 last December, and from there his future became uncertain, and among his possibilities he chose to return to his first love.

So try was announced as a new reinforcement of 9Z on January 4, 2023 (in an exchange with the Brazilian nqz) together with an emotional video along with his best plays and a phrase that will remain engraved in the hearts of the fans of the Violet: “I returned. I’m back at home”. He Wonder child He arrived with bread under his arm, because just a month after its presentation, the team qualified for the Intel Extreme Master Cologne 2023, which will be played in April in Rio de Janeiro, and which will feature the best squads in the world. And as if it were a joke of fate, he had to face 00Nation in the final of the lower bracket to all or nothing. The winner had one more chance but the loser was left out, and the victory went to the Violet 2-1, with try as a figure in the series.

Try’s presentation with the 00 Nation and 9Z jerseys behind.

In the middle they played the Americas RMR qualy, which qualifies for the Paris Major, although on that occasion it was 00 who was left with the 2-0 victory. Now santino has as companions dgt, max, buda and dav1deuS in this new stage, and contemplates between his eyebrows a goal that has always been the same: to play a Major with the team of his loves, although if he succeeds it will be in CS2 and not in CS:GO. This is because the next one you will be able to qualify for will be Copenhagen in 2024, the first after the launch of the new title. It will be held from March 7 to 31 and will distribute $1,250,000.

