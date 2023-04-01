TSM loses players hours after LCS spot sale rumors

TSM has become the center of attention due to the consequences of its economic situation. According to Sports Business Journal, the North American organization would pause its activity in different electronic sports. This would imply the sale of his place in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS). The most successful entity in the competition would leave after years of poor sports results, economic uncertainties and problems with its CEO. Hours after the information appeared, some club players have already left the League of Legends section.

Colin Earnest «Solo», one of the oldest players in the LCS, has announced through Twitter his departure from TSM hours shortly after the information about the club surfaced. At 29 years old, Solo is one of the most experienced figures in the North American competition, having gone through seven different clubs. In the case of Team SoloMid, he arrived in mid-2022 and quickly took over the first team after Heo Seung-hoon.”Huni» announced his retirement.

Within League of Legends, TSM is the most successful team in North American history with a total of seven titles. However, the last one that the North American organization won was in 2020 with the last dance of Soren Bjerg «bjergsen» and Yiliang Peng «double lift» within the entity. In 2021 he was left at the gates of both another title and the classification to Worlds, but since 2022 it has been part of the lower zone of the classification. At no time in its history had it obtained results as low as those of the last year and a half.

TSM would focus on its profitable product

The economic crisis has affected electronic sports, however, in the case of TSM other reasons can be traced for which the club would have made the decision to pause its activity in esports. The North American organization would have blamed a lot for the loss of the agreement with FTX, a exchange of cryptocurrencies that went bankrupt last November. The entity signed an agreement of 210 million dollars for a decade.

At the time that FTX went bankrupt, the organization made various official statements explaining to its followers that TSM would continue to be a profitable entity. However, this profitability currently depends on the monetization of applications such as Blitz. Beyond the fall of agreements or sports situations, the most successful club in the LCS has been in question in recent years due to accusations of mobbing To their workers.

