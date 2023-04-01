TSM, OverActive Media, Enthusiast Gaming, FaZe Clan and Astralis in trouble

In the last 72 hours, the picture could not have been painted more black for the sector. With the arrival of March 31 and the closing of fiscal years and the release of results for 2022, the crisis that we are experiencing in these first three months of the year worsens. And there are already several entities that are in trouble…

TSM seems to “take a break”

According to a report by esports journalist Kevin Hitt of Sports Business Journalthe organization of electronic sports TSMbased in Los Angeles, will pause some of its activities in various titles and is considering putting its League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) franchise up for sale, according to multiple sources. TSM currently competes in Fortnite, Valorant, Apex Legends, and League of Legends.

According to sources who spoke to Hitt, the company took a financial hit when it voided its 10-year, $210 million deal with now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The company will continue to develop and operate its Blitz gaming app, sources told Hitt.

OverActive Media makes strategic cuts

The owner of Toronto Ultra, Toronto Defiant and MAD Lions, OverActive Media (OAM), has carried out some strategic cuts in staff this week, although the scale and scope of those cuts are unknown at the time of this writing. At least two former employees, Connor Chambers and Cameron Bloom, have been fired.

Chambers acted as OAM’s Call of Duty League franchise Toronto Ultra franchise manager for over a year, while Bloom, who joined the organization just six months ago, acted as marketing manager for Madrid-based MAD Lions.

According to sources familiar with the situation, these cuts are part of a restructuring planwith the elimination of roles and the transfer of responsibilities to other employees.

Enthusiast Gaming and FaZe Clan report million-dollar losses

Enthusiast Gaming and FaZe Clan have this week announced financial results for fiscal year 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the case of Enthusiast GamingAlthough the company experienced revenue growth during the fiscal year, it also posted a higher net loss than in fiscal 2021.

The company posted fiscal 2022 revenue of $149.5M, an increase of 21% over fiscal 2021 revenue of $123.4M. However, Enthusiast’s operating costs increased from $62.9M in fiscal 2021 to $87.7M in fiscal 2022 and also suffered a goodwill impairment of $23M during the year. In general, the company posted a net loss of $56.6M compared to a net loss of $38.3M in fiscal 2021.

For his part, face clan not that it’s much better. To the current problem of his actions that we have been covering from this medium, the results of 2022 are added, which do not help much. The organization has announced a net loss of $53.2M for 2022up from a loss of $36.9M in 2021.

This figure does not include a one-time non-cash accounting charge of $115.3M related to FaZe Clan’s July 2022 public listing. By including this amount, FaZe Clan loss in 2022 amounts to 168.5M. In Q4 alone, FaZe Clan reported a net loss of $19.1M.

Despite these losses, FaZe Clan’s revenue increased in 2022. Last year, the organization’s revenue was just over $70M, up 32% from 2021. According to the organization’s letter to its shareholders, which is available to the public, revenue growth was driven by a nearly 70% increase in brand endorsement revenue.

Astralis will also rethink its future

Finally, Astralis Groupthe parent company of the Danish esports organization Astralis, announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a “strategic review” after a sustained drop in its share price. The company is evaluating possible future directions, including a possible delisting or merger. Since March 28, Astralis’ share price has fallen by more than 65% from its original listing of DKK 8.95 (~£1.05) in December 2019. The company admitted that its shares were trading at a “material discount” from its initial public offering price.

Astralis contemplates four options: the elimination of the company’s shares, the merger with another company, the issuance of new shares or the sale of all or some of the company’s shares and/or assets. The company emphasized that a combination of “all or some of the four possible transactions may also be the result of the strategic review.”

Despite the announcement, the Board of Directors said it believes Astralis “remains in a position to generate positive returns for its shareholders,” according to the company’s announcement.