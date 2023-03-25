TudoTV: 10 series and movies for those who liked The Last of Us on HBO Max

The Last of Us has already entered the list of series based on the most popular video games of all time, but unfortunately the first season has come to an end and the second season may only be released in 2024 or 2025. With that in mind, we made a special list with series and movies that you can’t miss if you liked the HBO adaptation.

















Those Who Wish Me Dead

A firefighter (Angelina Jolie) and a 12-year-old boy fight for their lives as two killers chase them through the woods.

Final Destruction: The Last Refuge

John Garrity is a man who will do anything to save his wife and son from the end of the world, which is approaching with the arrival of a comet on Earth. A frantic fight and race for survival in search of a safe haven. Rating: +14

Hanna

A beautifully crafted thriller and coming-of-age drama, HANNA follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman raised in the woods as she flees the relentless pursuit of a CIA agent acting on her own and tries to uncover the truth behind who she is. . Rating: +18

Fear The Walking Dead

“Fear the Walking Dead” takes us to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse: a time when the world was changing rapidly due to as yet unknown causes; before anyone could understand exactly what was happening. A time when existence, like all to which they had known, transformed and altered in a way never before imagined. Rating: +16

Round 6

Debt-ridden, Gi-hun participates in a mysterious game in hopes of making some easy money. But already in the first round, a real horror scene takes place. Rating: +16

All of Us Are Dead

A deadly epidemic breaks out in a school. Cornered, the students have only one option: to fight with all their might not to turn into zombies. Rating: +16

The Walking Dead

Rick searches for his family in a world terrorized by zombies. Morgan and Duane help teach Rick the new laws of survival.

band of brothers

Miniseries in ten chapters that shows the trajectory of the members of the elite group of American paratroopers in World War II. Rating: +16

I’m the Legend

Robert Neville, played by Will Smith, is the only survivor not infected by a deadly virus that turns humans into mutants. Rating: +14

Chernobyl

Officials and firefighters put their lives on the line to control a catastrophic 1986 explosion at a Soviet nuclear power plant. Rating: +16

