Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Mid – Puzzles

Horizontal: 1. ‘Israel attacked refugee camp’ 4. Chhota (musician) 8. Mark van den __, FDF foreman 10. animals you wouldn’t want to wake up with 13. Dull Birds from Asian Cuisine 16. hibernating 17. Unlike other 21. , i’ll just be with you for a whilegordon 22. jewel of __, adventure film 23. ‘Pogakar__ mocks frustrated Van Aert’ 25. can you fill, tap or walk 27. old man 28. ‘Route two days __ and to Kosovo’ 29. put options aside

Scope: 1. batman’s enemy 2. can you read, crack or put critically 3. bin 4. Nest at altitude? 5. waste of water 6. ‘Dizzgraf wants to improve basic skills__’ 7. fits for tractor or airplane 9. what matters 11. Fits after traveling or motorcycling 12. __ Ter Weld, Lubers III 14. sander or bass 15. __ To share 18. half of a sailor pair 19. Grunberg novel filmed 20. __Cherry, singer 23. killed by avicii, abba or rihanna 24. can you iron stay or say thanks 26. space Station

Solution Puzzle July 3rd. horizontal: 1. Rabiet 6. Oasis 11. Grandma 12. Haneke 13. Montage 15. Simon 16. Ark 17. Rec 19. Mind 22. Beat 24. Bear 25. Ash 28. Alsace 30. Prairie 31. Ukulele 32. IEL 33. Lenya 34. Life Stand: 1. Roma 2. Amor 3. Banking 4. Alarm 5. Spoon 6. Ons 7. Animo 8. Seminar 9. Icon 10. Send 14. GIBB 18. Times 20. Italy 21. Drake 22. Hangar 23. Each 26. Sien 27. Helles 29. Sea between: wimbledon

© Studio Steinhuis. More puzzles at Steinhuis Puzzles.