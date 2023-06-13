Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Central – Puzzles

Horizontal: 1. Will debut in Eredivisie 4. ‘George __ hands over empire to son’ 7. __ Kok, Olympic swimming champion 8. released a song with sam smith 12. unimaginable piece of road 13. stabbing weapon 14. Vegan or Foundling 20. colorful birds 21. Flood or Uno 22. informer 23. don’t do that 26. __ But __ 27. Theater (in Zwolle) 28. ‘No__ Kagban’

Scope: 1. ‘__ BinckBank fined half a million’ 2. french pastry 3. john of wood 4. stabbing weapon 5. Rebuild as Rest 6. (lingerie) combination 7. get started 9. french dude 10. pulls the car 11. reverse preposition 15. local club 16. Masterpiece Collection 17. irish club 18. __ Mastenbrook, Olympic swimming champion 19. enjoying the weather 24. wind arm 25. __ Is __

Riddle solved June 12. horizontal: 4. Oli 7. Missed 10. Roma 11. Tinas 12. Peaks 18. Ararat 19. Sufi 20. Kannu 21. Green Card 22. Interest Stand: 1. Pippa 2. I-GREC 3. Mongoose 4. Fired 5. Lingua 6. Plaintainer 8. Smokey 9. Pancake 13. Interior 14. Caesar 15. Urn 16. Totke 17. Uterus between: cancel culture

