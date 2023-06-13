Tuesday’s outdoor movie at Stanislas Bruskovich

Tue Jun 13 7:55 PM



Concordia on Awadh Bazaar has new movies. Mark Drenth discusses them.

Film lectures by Martin Koolhoven with Fedja van Huet

On Friday evening 16 June, film director Martin Koolhoven will come to Concordia for a film lecture about Dutch film and he will be bringing along a special guest: actor Fedja van Heutt. With a sense of nostalgia, Martin shows off film scenes that he finds meaningful. He provides commentary on the evening in his famous manner, replete with opinions and anecdotes. Koolhoven: “In my program for VPRO, De Kijk van Koolhoven, I never like to talk about my Dutch colleagues, but in this setting without snoopers I dare to do. Because of course I do too I grew up with Dutch films and these films have shaped me into who I am now. So many films from my formative years! The main feature screen will be Mike Diem’s ​​Oscar winning feature character. The film marked the success of actor Fedja van Huett. Fedja herself will be there to chat with Koolhoven and the audience!

L’Origine du Mal: ​​About a shy woman who approaches her wealthy father

Stephan, 45, works in a cannery and doesn’t have much money to spend, but when she plucks up the courage to approach her wealthy biological father, she finds herself in a world of the ultra-rich. In the plush family home, she also gets to know the other women in his life and dark family secrets slowly emerge. It seems everyone has a hidden agenda and Stefan is not lovingly embraced by his new family, but is Stefan really who he says he is? L’Origine du Mal is a melodrama, satire and thriller all in one.

Edward Scissorhands: Tim Burton’s Classic Open-Air Fairytale

Every third Tuesday of the month, Concordia screens an outdoor film at Stanislas Bruskovich. This month in Tim Burton’s charming fairy tale Edward Scissorhands. Edward (Johnny Depp) was created by an inventor who died before he could complete his work, leaving him with scissors where his hands should be. A door-to-door saleswoman ushers him in. At first he is warmly welcomed and knows how to find his place in this new world, soon after which everything and everyone turns against him. Edward Scissorhands marked the beginning of a long and successful collaboration between Johnny Depp and director Tim Burton.