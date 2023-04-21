Tuki Challenge 2023 will not be suspended after the leak of the accounts

The participants of the Tuki Challenge 2023 will receive new accounts to continue with the event of content creators.

It has been a busy week in the League of Legends scene in our region as far as controversies are concerned, not only with the expulsion of The Kings from the Latin American League but also with scandals between content creators and industry personalities. Among them the streamers event, Tuki Challenge 2023 who suffered a leak of participant accounts. The organizers confirmed that the competition will continue despite the attempted sabotage.

In the early hours of Wednesday, April 19, an anonymous Twitter account published a list with all the accounts of the participants of the Tuki Challenge 2023in addition to accusations of “sexism and machismo” against Riot Games Latin America. After the leak, the names of the profiles were changed, many with messages that violate the rules of the game.

Yesterday we had an incident related to the TukiChallenge accounts.

However, the Challenge will continue, tomorrow we will distribute new accounts, and we will return on Saturday, everything where it left off!

— Tuki Challenge 2023 (@TUKIChallenge) April 20, 2023

The organizers of the Tuki Challenge 2023 They confirmed that the event will continue with new accounts starting next Saturday. “After many security and verification checks, we have confirmed that the information did not come from Riot Games, nor from the organization,” quotes the statement published on the competition’s social networks.

Riot Games is supporting the organizers with the event and with the objective that the experience of the participants is paramount, the method of delivery of the new accounts will be different. The security of said accesses will also be increased, while investigating where it was leaked from information.

Here we leave you the complete list of Tryhard 🔥 and For Fun 🎉 participants!

Remember that you can check the statistics of your favorite creators live on the website, you can also vote in TukiPickem and win prizes! 🤩✨

— Tuki Challenge 2023 (@TUKIChallenge) April 12, 2023

However, some adjustments will be made to continue the competition. Although participants will have to replay the placement matches, the MMR they had before the leak will be respected. In addition, the maximum number of games has been reduced from 12 to 10 per day; except the first day to make up for lost time.

In addition, the number of participants was reduced as many were not really involved with the event. However, new players will not be accepted, but a second edition of the Tuki Challenge 2023 in September. Streamers’ progress in the tournament can be viewed from the official competition page, while matches can be viewed from their respective channels.