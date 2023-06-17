Turmoil at the Tour de Suisse: Smart move by Remko Evenpoel and Meat Pile after massive crash in absolute final

The second stage in the Tour de Suisse took the riders through Beromünster and Knotwil on rolling roads. Everything went pretty standard along the way, with an early breakaway and a platoon chase. Two moments outside

There was an intermediate sprint 50 kilometers from the finish. Good for the points for the points jersey, but also for the bonus seconds. And who jumped off the peloton to grab 1 second? Yes, Remco Evenpoel. The world champion went from 6 to 5 seconds behind the leader Stefan Kung. A short while later, Watt van Aert also took a second back.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

With 31 kilometers to go, half of the peloton crashed. It seemed to happen without too many casualties, but with a pile of meat as a result. Edvard Thunes, Koen Bowman and Bert Van Lerberghe were there, among others.