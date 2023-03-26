Turned down $12 million! See the reasons for Millie Bobby Brown

the fans of Millie Bobby Brown been taken by surprise in the last few days. After learning that a spin-off of “Stranger Things” would be in development, the actress DENIED a very high fee to return as Eleven.

Now 19 years old, Bobby Brown has spent 8 years of his life dedicated to the iconic character in Netflix’s most successful series. Now that she could return to represent Eleven in this spin-off, the actress preferred to “tear up” that check and put an end to the plot.

According to the actress herself, her intention now is to further expand her characters and not be stuck with just one. Remembering that she also plays Enola Holmes in the Netflix movies – a very different character from Eleven, from “Stranger Things”.

The annoyance is only for the fans who wanted to see Bobby Brown once again on screen as the hero of the town of Hawkins.

With this refusal, however, it is quite possible that the Duffer brothers (creators of the series) will have to change some plot points for a better adaptation. There are still no further details on the development of this spin off.

‘Stranger Things’ is a real success

In recent years, the series has become one of the most popular of the moment and managed to bring iconic songs from the 70s and 80s back to the world charts. An example was “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush and “Master of Puppets” by Metallica.

For those unfamiliar, the plot begins with a group of friends living in a small town called Hawkins. when one of them fades awayeveryone is devastated.

But at the same time that the boy disappears, a strange stranger appears in the city. The friends then help the girl and begin to connect the dots, believing that she may be the key to saving their missing best friend.

The series is available on Netflix and has 4 seasons.