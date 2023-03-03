Tutehen and Jony Boy play together again in the new VELOX roster

The 2023 Season begins to take shape and the main teams in the region are beginning to show their cards prepared for the competition. on this occasion It was the turn of VELOX to present its Counter-Strike team for 2023, and Rayo stomps with some prominent names in the region.

VELOX will maintain some of its pillars for this 2023, such as Matías’tutehen‘Canale and Nabil’nbl‘ Aleua, but he will also incorporate two promises from the Argentine CS:GO in Roy “Roy“Salaverry and Sebastian”gooden” Palacios. Even so, the great novelty will be the incorporation of Jonathan “JonY BoY“Munoz to the team.

With this, tutehen and JonY BoY are once again playing together in competitive CS:GO, something they did on several occasions in both Europe and the United States. In addition, together with nbl they were part of the roster of the Argentine National Team, runner-up in the 2016 World Championship.

The new VELOX roster is prepared to participate in the most important tournaments in Argentina and Latin America, where it will seek to become one of the strongest teams in the region with outstanding and renowned players, as well as young and promising talent.

About Emiliano Rigoni

Emiliano Rigoni is an Argentine soccer player who made his professional debut in 2013 at Club Atlético Belgrano de Córdoba. In his palmares, he finds a South American Cup with Independiente in 2017 and 5 local championships under the colors of Zenit of Russia. In addition, he played for Atalanta, Sampdoria, Elche in Spain and Sāo Paulo in Brazil. He currently plays for Austin FC in Major League Soccer in the United States.

About Velox

Velox is a professional esports organization founded in January 2021 by São Paulo footballer Emiliano Rigoni. Rayo currently has a Counter Strike: Global Offensive roster based in Spain and another in Latin America, a FIFA 22 team based in Buenos Aires and will soon embark on Valorant, Rocket League, Free Fire and League of Legends in Latin America, with which will have the objective of expanding in their respective regions and promoting the development of esports both in Europe and America.