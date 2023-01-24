TV Azteca will broadcast the Opening event of the LLA 2023

This Tuesday January 24 The best teams in Latin America will be back at the summoner’s crack and TV Azteca will bring all the emotions of the League of Legends league in our region at 4:00 p.m. Mexico City time with the best voices of the ALL introduced as the Team of Legends.

The competitive LoL in Latin America begins and we receive it with the most exciting stories from TV Azteca and Azteca Esorts, an unmissable event in the world of electronic sports, where the best teams from all over Latam compete for a place in the Mid Season Invitational 2023.

The casting of Team Of Legends will be commanded by Skyshock, Pablo de Rubens, Demizos, Darkoz, Headline and Jonni, special guests throughout the day at Apertura 2023, so don’t get detached from all the official Azteca Esports networks.

Broadcast day and time

The LLA will start this January 24, now it will be broadcast on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4pm (MX) 5pm (CO-PE) 7pm (AR-CL) through the official accounts of Azteca Esports, App and Site of Azteca Deportes.

Change of Format of the LLA 2023

The Latin American League announced that this year it will have a change of game format in the coming days, now the regular phase will change from round-trip matches to the best of one, to first-way duels to the best of three. All teams will face each other in a best-of-three series and the top 6 in this phase will advance to the Playoffs, which will continue the double-elimination format we implemented in 2022 to positive reception from the public.

Teams in the Opening 2023

All Knights

Estral Esports

Team Azé

Six Karma

The Kings

R7

Isurus Gaming

infinity