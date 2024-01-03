TV channels, schedules and where to watch the Spanish League

Madrid, Spain.

He gironaThe revelation team of the season, visits this Saturday real Madrid In an important match for the future of spanish league Before the Meringues resume their European commitments next week. He real Madrid Led the Spanish championship in the standings with two points from the Catalan team, which is one of the leading positions. league For the fourth season in its history. Victory at the Santiago Bernabéu will allow girona Continued the struggle to become the first team other than the Big Three to win the championship Valencia I did it 20 years ago.

“It’s not the final, but it’s special. “It means a lot to everyone to think that it is possible to achieve the dream of fighting for the league,” the team’s Uruguayan forward said on Wednesday. girona, Christian Stuani,

– “One before and one after” –

“Saturday’s game, it is clear that it could be a before and after,” said the captain of the Catalan team. He girona Need at least a draw to stay close to the men of carlo ancelottiWho can take advantage at the top of the standings if they add three points to their fiefdom this Saturday. Incidentally, this will be an injection of morale for the Meringues ahead of the first leg of the Round of 16. UEFA Champions League on Tuesday in the field of RB leipzig German.

In the Spanish capital they will face a Madrid defence, the best in the championship, having conceded only 15 goals in 23 games. union The men’s best attack with 52 goals against Michelle, Technician of girona He will be unable to remain on the bench at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium after being sent off in the draw against Brazil. real society last Saturday. Similarly, he will not be able to trust the Venezuelan midfielder either. Yangel Herrera and protector daily blindAlso accepted.

– Duel of the Scorers –

He girona They will visit the only team that has been able to beat them so far this season. He Real Madrid defeated them 3-0 at Montelivi StadiumWith one of the goals signed by Jude Bellingham, english midfielder leads scorer table Ukrainian striker equal to the Spanish championship with 14 goals girona, Artem Dovbyk,

Duel between two scorers of league will be one of the centers of Saturday’s meeting, at which F.C. barcelonaThird in the league, eight points behind real Madrid and six girona, blaugrana receives on sunday Grenade Hopefully it will continue to add three after this Their 1-3 win over Alaves last weekend, He atlético de madridwill try to react in the region of d (fourth) Seville After the defeat in the first leg of the semi-finals on Wednesday copa del rey against him Athletic Club of Bilbao (0-1).

