TV Wednesday: From Equatorial Paradise to A Bloody Legacy | Television

MOVIE THEATER

The Sons of Man

AMC, 10:13 pm

Year 2027, last days of the human race. In London, a city divided by the violence of nationalist groups, Theo (Clive Owen), a disillusioned bureaucrat, becomes the unlikely defender of the planet’s survival. One thriller signed by Mexican Alfonso Cuarón.

The devil Wears Prada

Fox Life, 11:10 pm

Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is a young graduate who gets a dream job: being the assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the famous and ruthless editor of the magazine. Runaway. Quickly realize that not everything is glam. Directed by David Frankel, the film adapts the novel by Lauren Weisberger to the cinema. It was nominated for two Academy Awards: Leading Actress (Streep) and Wardrobe.

Planet Terror

At the Studios, 00h

Directed by Robert Rodriguez for the project grindhouse, shared with Quentin Tarantino, is a tribute to Z series cinema, with scratches in the copy, sound flaws and everything that such a film is entitled to. And, in addition, zombies to attack and a voluptuous woman with a gun for one of her legs.

1st time 16mm

RTP1, 00:36

A group of finalists from the Escola Superior de Cinema decide to make a film in 16mm, between Portugal, Venice and Paris. With few financial resources, the filming of Friends with benefits it is troubled and marked by a series of incidents. 1st time 16mm directed by Rui Goulart, who also joins the cast, alongside António Victorino d’Almeida, Adelaide João and Marisa Paredes.

SERIES

The Sommerdahl Crimes

RTP2, 22h01

The third season of the Danish crime series begins, centered on a trio of investigators that is simultaneously a love triangle, formed by an inspector, his wife and his best friend. In the first of the eight new episodes (to be seen on weekdays), the detective has yet to realize that they are in a relationship. He has other things to think about: he has to solve the case of the murder of a father.

DOCUMENT NTARIES

Starting over

RTP2, 13:25

They fled war, torture, hunger, fear, death. They came from countries like Syria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iraq or Bangladesh. They had jobs, families, and dreams. In common, they have the stories of those who left a life behind to start a new one elsewhere. It is from the sharing of these stories that the 15-episode documentary series is made, in replacement from today on RTP2.

Ecuador: The Line of Life

Odyssey, 22:32

From the island of Borneo to Mount Kilimanjaro, passing through the Galapagos and crossing three oceans, the miniseries travels the imaginary line that divides the Northern and Southern hemispheres to reveal the richness of biodiversity in that area and, at the same time, document the changes that are already taking place. suffer from global warming.

The three episodes – impenetrable jungles, wild lands It is Hot waters – are issued weekly. It is yet another premiere integrated in the Earth Month special.

A Bloody Legacy

RTP2, 22:56

A documentary miniseries premieres that will find in the post-World War I events that were at the origin of conflicts that Eastern Europe and the Middle East witnessed in the following decades. It links them, for example, with the ambitions of Daesh or with the background of the War in Ukraine. The analysis is divided into two parts, the second for a week from now.

CHILDREN

Welcome to the World of Ogglies (VP)

At the Studios, 7:50 am

A family of ogglies is looking for a new place to live. The task is difficult because your species is endowed with a peculiar (bad) smell. When Firebottom, the family dragon, lands in the smelly town of Smelliville, they feel they’ve finally found the ideal place.

The local citizens are the ones who don’t look kindly on the arrival of strangers… Until they discover that ogglies feed on garbage and can be the solution to accumulated rubbish. Toby Genkel and Jens Møller direct this animated adventure that adapts the homonymous work of the German author and illustrator Erhard Dietl.