FC Twente got off to a good start as they took on SC Heerenveen in their semi-final first leg in the Dutch Conference League play-offs on Thursday evening. The clash in Friesland eventually ended in a 1–2 victory.

Tuckers, fifth in the final ranking of the Dutch first division, took the lead on the final day in a 3–1 win against his former team at the Abe Lenstra Stadium thanks to Vaclav Cerny (19.). Ajax is still the oppressor of service with one goal and one assist. Heerenveen, eighth in the final standings, struck back in stoppage time of the first half through Thom Haye (45.+1), as both teams went into the changing rooms with the score equal. After the break, there were no more goals, but former Lommel striker Manfred Ugalde (90.+3) was counted without.

Anas Tahiri and Antoine Kolasin got on base with the hosts. Tahiri played the whole game, while Kolasin made way for Che Nunnally fifteen minutes before the end.

In the Conference League play-offs, numbers five to eight from the regular part of the Eredivisie battle for the final European ticket. Number six Sparta Rotterdam and number seven FC Utrecht face off in the other semi-final. His first leg is scheduled for later in the evening (9 pm). The return legs of both the games will be played on Sunday. The eventual winner will enter the second preliminary round of the Conference League next season.