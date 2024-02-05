Twitch and America’s response? Chivas launches Hot Indirect

Shivaj Rayadas of Guadalajara He won a big victory in Alfonso Lastras Ramirez StadiumVs atlético san luisIn that scenario he broke a 10-year streak without being defeated and with two goals from his captain, Victor GuzmanBy criminal means.

After the victory the Mexican team shared a message through the X social network, highlighting where Chivas players appear. pocho guzman With a message that may be a response to indirect constants America Club till Guadalajara after the arrival of cristian calderon,

The message with the X is “Red and white is not for everyone.” However, although it could be thought that this is a sign for any footballer who has left Chivas on bad terms and shone in other teams, such as Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), César Huerta (Pumas) and Alexis Vega (Toluca)The truth is that the matter Twitch Has been more punctual.

The footballer earned the respect of the fans cluster when i guardian 2020 He scored three goals against EaglesEnding his aspirations to classify semi-finals, However, now that he has reached the nest copasocial networks of constant America He has shared videos poking fun at his past in Guadalajara.

Although the footballer has not spoken openly about it, it seems that he has won the affection of the American fans, which has left the fans quite hurt. chivabrothersBecause one of his last joys to face the Azulcrema club was to meet this footballer.