Twitch and esports: Independiente’s commitment to strengthen the young audience

Soccer and the passion for a jersey are more alive than ever in Argentina. It was more than clear during the World Cup, but it also made it clear how social networks and digital platforms can help increase that feeling. From the emotional series that premiered weeks before, the handle that was generated on Twitter or Instagram in the previous games, or the streaming of the Kun with Messi and the Papuan on Twitch, to the thousands of videos that we all watched on TikTok, Reels, YouTube or that were sent to us through WhatsApp.

That passion is, and a large part of the audience for these contents is young. That is why there are some Argentine soccer clubs that are betting on other ways to capture their attention. Independent This is one of the cases, since since the new management took office they have been looking for a new way to reach the fans, and they recently inaugurated their twitch channel.

The channel has the program The Red Preview, which is broadcast every time the club plays at home. In the program they review the current situation of the institution, give the confirmed training and have different guests such as players, leaders, and former glories. It takes place inside the stadium, in one of the halls below the Erico grandstand, and is hosted by the actor Augustine Battionijournalist and broadcaster Diana Lombardi, and the streamer and youtuber Sebastian Fernandez. Besides Matias Mariniwho is an esports manager, serves as producer and co-host.

It is very relaxed and aims to not be a traditional journalistic program, and to become a stream like any other so that viewers and fans can feel identified. It is a simple format with a staging similar to a living room, fully decorated in the colors of the club. They also make mobiles within the fan fest, which has been implemented since the beginning of the tournament and which has activities so that fans can be entertained in the preview: there is table football, a spot for photos, a barbershop and free tattoos, among other things. During the transmission they have different dynamics, they invite different figures, the fans and raffle official merch.

#LaPreviaDelRojo is broadcast on twitch.tv_caindependiente

From FiRe we spoke with the streamers and they told us about their feelings about this initiative, how the proposal came about and what it means for them to start a project like this in the club they are fans of. Agus Battioni is an actor, he is 29 years old, he starred in films, plays and is also a conductor. “We want the people who watch us to feel part of the club, which belongs to the members. We sang it many times in the stands and it’s great that that is reflected today. The viewers understand it, and they listen and comment. That is what it is about: that we all feel part of Independiente ”, he slipped.

Daiana Lombardi, for her part, is a national broadcaster, a traffic journalist and has worked in supporters of Red, and about what Twitch adds: “It is a way to get closer. There are different ways, as a partner, as a fan, and also through the stream. It is one of the reforms that the club has to bring the fans closer, like inside the clubs. Because Independiente is a federal club. It is good to bring each one closer through this proposal and do the previous one meters from the playing field, with players, and former glories of different generations ”.

How did the proposal come about? Did you approach?

—Agus: I approached the club a long time ago with a project. Then Luquitas spoke to me, who is in charge of all this. He asked me to do it and work with Day. And he loved me. It is very beautiful. It is the club of my love and to be here and for Independiente to take me into account for this is something very difficult. Posta cannot be described in words. This is so that we all feel part of Independiente.

—Day: Independent you can find me in the ways you want. For years I have been changing the role of how I can participate. From within it is the second program and it seems that we have been doing it for 15 years. I am happy to help, to be with the team of my loves. It is a way for people to get closer to the club, to find out about the reforms that are being made to bring the fans closer through these proposals, as well as those from the interior, from the clubs. Because Independiente is a federal club. Do the preview a few meters from the playing field, with players, ex-glories… Surely we will change the scenario with the passing of the programs and the idea is to mutate to experience the stadium in other ways. We are also sensitive to what the people who see us suggest to us.

Facu Cowen and Simón Perrone, the representatives of Red in FIFA23

The club is one of those that bets on esports in Argentina, more specifically in FIFA 23. It currently has two professional players who compete individually: Simon Perrone and Facundo Cowenand also two teams of Pro Clubs, the 11vs11 modality (one on PlayStation and one on Xbox), where each competitor creates and controls a footballer within the virtual field.

Matías Marini is the Esports Manager of the institution, and he has been leading the project since September 2021. About the objectives that they manage in electronic sports, he assured that it is “to fight in all modalities and give it the entity that the club deserves within the esports”.

In addition, he slipped that the start of the new management “is very exciting”: “In the short term we are already seeing many differences in terms of the importance they give us as a team and the arrival we have to the public. We have many projects that we are working on every day. In any case, I would also like to mention that behind the area there is a work team that is maintained and they are the pioneers in adding this activity within the club”.

—Do they aim to open new disciplines in a short period of time?

—It is something that is not yet in the plans but personally I do not see it as something very distant. Several teams have contacted us to merge and have a League of Legends, VALORANT and Counter Strike roster. But it is not a plan that the team has in the short term.

Simon Perrone He is one of the individual players of Independiente on FIFA, but he is also the coach of the Pro Clubs team on PlayStation. He is 25 years old, is a native of Rosario and started competing in 11v11 in FIFA 18, although in recent years he has focused on 1v1. He made it to the TOP 17 in the region more than once and is currently classified in several regional competitions. “The different thing about Independiente is that it is a giant club. It’s nice because you feel part of a club with an impressive history and representing it has a bit of that mystique of wanting to go for everything”, he counted.

Matías Marini leads the esports area at the club

We also chat with Facundo Cowen, a former FIFA player for KRÜ Esports (the organization headed by Kun Agüero), who today represents the Red Devils, is the top 32 player in South America and the fourth best ranked player in Argentina in the region. He started playing FIFA on Play 3 but decided to take it more seriously during the pandemic. “The truth is that I am very happy here. Unfortunately, in the world of esports there are teams that may not be so reliable, and the fact that Independiente is already known for soccer gives you more confidence when signing for them, ”he said. And he added that he has the goal of qualifying for an international tournament this year.

