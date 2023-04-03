Twitch and YouTube dominate streaming platforms: why are they successful?

In the world of streamingTwitch and YouTube have emerged as the leading platforms for live content. With millions of monthly active users and effective monetization tools, how have these two platforms managed to establish their dominance in the market?

Currently, the platforms streaming they have become one of the most popular forms of entertainment online. However, when it comes to picking just one, it seems like Twitch and YouTube take the lead.

Related topics



Some facts about Twitch

Twitch, owned by Amazon, has established itself as the leading platform for live video game streaming. Every day around 30 million active users are registered, for a monthly total that oscillates between 140 and 150 million, according to the ‘Hobby Consolas’ portal.

It is estimated that content creators and streamers they represent almost 50 percent of the users of the platform, unlike YouTube, where it is approximately 20 or 30 percent.

(Keep reading: This is how you can download music from YouTube and store it on your phone or PC.)

The platform features an intuitive and easy-to-use user interface, as well as effective monetization tools that allow streamers earn money through donations, subscriptions and advertisements.

Currently, Riot Games’ MOBA ‘League of Legends’ is in the first place of the most watched games on Twitch. It has racked up a staggering 42.55 billion watch hours on the platform, making it pretty much second to none.

Likewise, there are other games that are also very popular on Twitch, such as ‘GTA Online’ (especially in its role-playing mode), ‘Counter-Strike Global Offensive’, ‘Valorant, Fortnite’, ‘Dota 2, Overwatch 2 ‘ and ‘World of Warcraft’.

Some facts about YouTube

It is owned by Google, renowned for its diversity of content and broad global reach. In addition to live video game streaming, the platform features a variety of content such as vlogs, music, tutorials, news, and much more.

With over 2 billion monthly active users, YouTube has managed to attract a large number of content creators from all categories and with diverse audiences.

(It may interest you: Stephen tWitch Boss, dj for Ellen DeGeneres, appears dead).

The popularity of gamers and video game commentators on YouTube was the impetus for the launch of YouTube Gaming in 2015, explains the medium ‘Kinsta’.

This platform has been created as a separate page from YouTube, and aims to connect users with the community and culture of gamers around the world.

Each game has its own page on YouTube Gaming, which includes live streams and user-created content focused on each game; It has more than 25,000 channels.

What makes them the favorites?

Both platforms offer effective tools for audience growth, allowing content creators to reach more people and grow their community. They also offer effective monetization tools that allow streamers and content creators earn money through various sources.

(Also read: YouTube: how to monetize and earn money).

Another important factor is the ease of use of the platforms. Both Twitch and YouTube offer an intuitive user interface that allows users to easily navigate and find the content they are looking for.

Additionally, they offer a wide range of tools and resources to help content creators improve their production quality and deliver a high-quality viewing experience for their followers.

Monetization

The industry of streaming It has gained great importance in the world of video games. In the year 2022, live broadcasts of video games through these platforms accumulated a total of 29.5 billion hours worldwide, which represents an increase of 45 percent compared to the 12,000 million hours recorded three years earlier.

According to Statista, in the same year, the global audience of the eSports reached 532 million viewers, including both enthusiasts and casual viewers, an increase of more than 60 million people compared to the previous year. The eSports are multiplayer video game competitions in which professional players participate.

The most popular video game genres in relation to the eSports They are real-time strategy, first-person shooters, and multiplayer online battle arenas, better known as MOBAs (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena).

SOPHIA SALAMANCA GOMEZ

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news

Spotify vs. YouTube Music: which music streaming service is better?

Top 5 most viewed videos on YouTube.

Summarize.tech, the artificial intelligence that summarizes YouTube videos.