Twitch: Who are the 10 most followed celebrity streamers on the platform?

As time goes by, twitch he adds more and more people to his platform, both streamers and audience and followers, and continues to break records. Not long ago we told you that Kai Cenat crossed a historical barrier and exceeded 300,000 subscriptions. Now, in case you’re curious, we’ll tell you who are the 10 most followed celebrities on Twitch. There are from athletes to politicians.

This top 10 or ranking of most followed celebrities in twitch comes from a study carried out by the online gaming platform Solitaired. They analyzed data from the streaming service to find out how many followers each celebrity account has and how many views and game streams, excluding replays, they gained.

In the number one position we have the Argentine Sergio Aguero, the former striker of Manchester City and of the Barcelona. With a total of 4.66 million followers, the Kun in 23 game broadcasts (from FIFA until VALROANT and gta) racked up 17.5 million views.

The second most followed celebrity on twitch is another footballer: Neymar Jr. The front of the Paris Saint-German He has 2.13 million followers on the platform and 3.7 million views across his nine match broadcasts. The Brazilian usually streams Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

In third place we continue with athletes, but we move to the Formula 1 and we mess with a pilot McLaren: Lando Norris. With 1.36 million followers, the Brit gained more viewers than the top two footballers combined. Thanks to his streams, he attracted over 21.9 million views with 51 game streams and even founded his own team of esports and content creators: quadrant.

Fourth place goes to US politics Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezalso known by its name Twitch ‘AOC’. With a million followers, Ocasio-Cortez usually play among us and, at the start of his first broadcast, he directed his viewers to ‘I Will Vote‘, a website that aims to help people set up a voting plan. The politician has served as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019 and began her account of twitch in March 2020.

In the middle of the ranking of most followed celebrities in twitch The musicians are already beginning to appear. With 898,536 followers, T Pain garnered 5.84 million views across 111 game streams. The Hip Hop singer is the CEO of Nappy Boy Gaming and in his streams he plays from Call of Duty: Warzone until Force Horizon 5.

We continue with the musicians. The sixth place goes to the renowned Post Malone, with 825,241 followers. The American singer drew 1.3 million views on his broadcasts, where he plays the Apex Legends.

Seventh we have andy milonakisbest known for the sketch show ‘The Andy Milonakis Show’ which aired on MTV. The American comedian has 649,324 followers on twitch and is the third most viewed celebrity on the platform, with 25 million views on his streams (the first two are James Buckley with 37.2 million and Matthew K. Heafy with 25.9 million).

At number eight we have another star from Formula 1, this time dressed in red. Who are we talking about? Charles Leclerc. the pilot of Ferrari that accumulates 606,887 million followers and usually plays F1 2019 and to Call of Duty: Warzone.

The one who stays with the ninth place is logicthe first musician to sign a (seven-figure) contract with twitch in 2023. The American rapper and record producer amassed 551,976 followers and 5.4 million views.

Closing the ranking of most followed celebrities in twitch we have the artist of EDM Joel Thomas Zimmermanbetter known as deadmau5who created his account in 2014. The Canadian DJ and producer, with 525,355 followers and 14.7 million visits, usually plays PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and has an interest in gaming that expands to appearances in video games like DJ Hero 2 and Goat Simulator.

Although the top 10 closes there, there are some accounts that were not included for different reasons. One of them is a profile dedicated to the painter Bob Rosswho died in 1995, and who airs old episodes of ‘joy of painting‘. He has 2.1 million followers, enough to put him in third place on the list. Why was it not included? because it was created by twitch. Then there are also the musical artists soulja boywhich had 831,818 followers, and snoopdog, with 822,828 followers. They are not included in the ranking because their accounts of twitch they are no longer available.

