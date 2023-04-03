Twitter: Elon Musk surpasses Barack Obama and becomes the most followed person on the platform

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, the tycoon has taken a series of controversial decisions, which have put the future of the platform in check. “By leaps and bounds”, things keep walking on the network. This week, Musk achieved an impressive feat by becoming the person with the most followers on the platform.

It’s no surprise to anyone that Elon Musk wants to recoup the investment he made in Twitter as quickly as possible, which has driven him to roll out features like paid verification badges and restricting other tools that were previously free. Among the executives’ other actions, we saw him highlighting his own profile, changing the algorithm so that his publications appear more frequently for users, even those who did not follow him. As a result, Musk climbed to the podium and took the crown of the profile with the most followers on the platform. Overcoming Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, Musk now has 133,041,101 followers.

Among the other personalities with the largest number of followers, we have Justin Bieber with 113,308,489 followers, followed by Katy Perry with 108,389,055. Of course, you can’t say that all followers are real people and not bots created by third parties, but Musk certainly achieved his goal and “dominated” Twitter. For now, it remains to be seen what the next big change he will make to the platform will be.

Source link