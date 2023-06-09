Twitter executives resign after Musk promotes anti-trans film

Elon Musk, in his final days as CEO of Twitter, is still causing quite a stir. , © Reuters

Elon Musk has promoted a controversial documentary on Twitter after his own employees restricted its distribution. Three top people leave, including Ella Irvine, head of trust and security.

Three Twitter executives involved in moderation and protecting advertisers leave the company after an incident involving the documentary what is a woman By far-right opinion maker Matt Walsh. The documentary is considered by many to be anti-trans.

conservative website the dailywire planned to promote the documentary on Twitter, but clashed with the platform’s moderators in the process. They warned the film and limited its distribution.

This seems to be in line with Elon Musk’s “freedom of expression, not access” approach: messages that are hateful but not illegal, but have their spread limited.

But when he was contacted about this by the co-CEO of the dailywire“This was a mistake by many on Twitter,” Musk tweeted. Musk tweeted that no ads would be shown before the video.

On Friday, Musk himself tweeted a link to the video, commenting that “every parent should watch it.” Musk himself is a parent to a trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. He broke all ties with Musk last year.

Ella Irwin, head of trust and security, left the company the same day. In addition two employees are responsible fire safety (Ensuring ads are not shown with controversial content) Either abandoned or removed. Ella Irwin had held the position since November, when her predecessor resigned after clashing with Musk.

Elon Musk named Linda Yacarino as Twitter’s new CEO last month, but she has yet to take over.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the matt walsh showWalsh said, “All diversity initiatives are anti-white initiatives.” He called diversity “an anti-white conspiracy”.

