Twitter removes badge from verified accounts; see celebrity reactions

This Thursday (20), the twitter started removing badges from verified accounts by legacy – i.e. artists, notables, media outlets and more.

The change is one more of the measures implemented in the administration of Elon Muskwhich bought the company in October 2022 for around $44 billion.

Now, for the account to be verified with the famous blue symbol, it is necessary for the user to register with Twitter Blue. The service is a subscription premium of the platform, which offers some features, such as editing tweetslonger posts, half ads, saved items folder, and more.

Prices vary between BRL 42.00 for the monthly subscription on the web platform and BRL 60.00 for applications on the iOS It is android. The annual plan costs BRL 440.00 for the web and BRL 629.00 for iOS and Android.

Twitter’s new policy is controversial among users, as the platform has been completely free since its popularization in 2007.

Twitter removes badge from verified accounts: check out celebrity statements

As of this afternoon, users have noticed that the accounts of several famous people on Twitter have lost their verifications. Among those affected by the new policy are Beyonce, BLACKPINK, BTS, Justin bieber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lauren Jauregui, Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez, Shakira and much more.

However, celebrities like Britney Spears, lebron james, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna It is Taylor Swift follow with their seals. It remains to be seen if users are paying for the Twitter Blue subscription or if they will miss verifications soon.

Some personalities reacted to the news in their profiles. Check it out below:

This Wednesday (19), Lil Nas X made a joke about the situation. “Me when I lose my blue badge tomorrow,” he wrote.

Lauren Jauregui posted this afternoon: “Ooh, I’m officially unverified.” Look:

Brazilian personalities were also affected by the platform measure. Felipe Netofor example, has already stated that it does not intend to pay for the application subscription:

the comedian Paulo Vieira also joked about the new status. Check out:

