Twitter removes verified badge from celebrity profiles

Singers, digital influencers and media vehicles are starting to be affected by the change

Twitter began removing the verified badge for non-paying users this Thursday, the 20th. The social network had previously announced that the blue tags would only be maintained for Blue plan subscribers. The change comes after Elon Musk took over as the new partner of the social network.

Twitter had said that the tags would be removed on April 3, which did not happen. A second announcement was made, this time stating that the stamps would be withdrawn on the 20th.

Who lost the verified badge on Twitter?

One of the first celebrities to lose the blue badge on Twitter was digital influencer and entrepreneur Felipe Neto. “Officially no longer verified on the platform. And so I will remain,” he wrote. The youtuber had already published that he would not pay for Twitter Blue.

Global stars such as singers Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez are also no longer verified on the platform, as well as The New York Times, one of the largest and most relevant newscasts in the world, which had already lost its seal after provoking the Twitter and say he wouldn’t buy the seal.

The blue seal was given to great personalities and media outlets as a way of proving that the profile is authentic, protecting users from falling into fake accounts.

The change was announced after Elon Musk, who bought shares on the platform, took over as the new owner of Twitter. The businessman has been promoting a series of changes within the site, which have displeased some Internet users. The billionaire has been in charge of the social network since October last year.

Users should gradually lose the seal, as the removal process is done manually. Many accounts that still appear as verified are expected to lose their tag in the coming days.

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU — Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023

