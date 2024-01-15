Two Colombians held for illegal practice of dentistry in Puerto Rico

Two people of Colombian nationality were arrested and accused of illegal practice of dentistry in Puerto Rico Justice Department,

arrest of Johan Eduardo Posse Torres, 43, and Santiago Andrés García Briñas, 27, It happened on Thursday at an establishment called Columbia Smile Design.

This happened during a coordinated raid between the Police Bureau and the Department of Justice, which also had the participation of federal drug enforcement administration (DEA, in English) and the College of Dental Surgeons of Puerto Rico.

During the raid, medicines and equipment were administered by the staff. They are not legally authorized to practice dentistry in Puerto Rico.

Additionally, charges were filed in absentia against Rufino Soto Román, who appears to have been the leader of a group of individuals acting by consensus.

The investigation revealed that the suspects coordinated appointments through digital platforms, allowing them to provide their dental services covertly. One of these is known in the market as Smile Redesign.

The defendants illegally practiced dentistry in a business premises in Mayagüez without any type of permit or health protocols.

For these facts, Prosecutors Jahni Rodriguez Malave and Rosa Molina Pérez He charged each defendant with five counts of fraud, practicing dental surgery without a license and dispensing prescription drugs without being a pharmacist and without the relevant authorisation.

These crimes are classified in the Penal Code of Puerto Rico.

Judge Margarita Gaudier of the Court of First Instance of Mayagüez determined the reason for the people’s arrest and issued another arrest warrant against Soto Román.

He also set bail at one million dollars on Soto Román and set bail at $200,000 each on the other defendants taken to jail.

audience The initial date of this case has been fixed for April 10.